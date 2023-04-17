SpaceX CRS-27 Splashes Down in the Atlantic, Returning Science to Researchers on Earth

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, SpaceX completed its 27th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) when the Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida, returning nearly 700 pounds of research to Earth for further analysis. The Dragon vehicle spent 30 days docked to the ISS, where astronauts conducted a variety of investigations and technology demonstrations sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory aimed at benefiting humanity and fostering commerce in low Earth orbit.

Below are highlights of some of the ISS National Lab-sponsored research that returned on SpaceX CRS-27:

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit www.ISSNationalLab.org.

