Speed Queen Laundry adds third location in Dallas

Laundromat franchise brings truly upscale experience to customers

RIPON, Wis., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces its continued expansion of its Speed Queen Laundromat franchise in Dallas.

Speed Queen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Speed Queen) (PRNewswire)

The Speed Queen Laundry located at 2950 Walnut Hill Lane is the Dallas area's third. Since its grand opening in February, it has become a popular destination for customers in the area

"We're excited to add another great location to the Dallas market and give these communities a better place to do their laundry," said John Shields, General Manager-North America Franchise and Retail Operations. "Like all of our franchise stores, this location is clean and bright, and it enhances the surrounding neighborhood."

Speed Queen Laundry stores are more than just a place to do laundry for customers; they are a welcoming spot for the community and constructed with families in mind.

The bright, open design of Speed Queen Laundry stores not only enhances the aesthetics, but also increases overall safety. Free high-speed internet, comfortable seating and tables, and a kid-friendly lounge area featuring complimentary use of iPads will keep everyone entertained and happy while waiting for your wash. Speed Queen Laundry locations offer a drop-off wash and fold service and retail items such as laundry bags and laundry care products.

Customers don't need to fumble through quarters as Speed Queen Laundry locations are cashless and mobile payment friendly.

For more information about the newest Dallas location, click here. To learn more about Speed Queen Laundromat franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen Laundry – Speed Queen Laundry franchises build on the Speed Queen brand's more than a century of quality and rich history as a leader in providing equipment and technology solutions in the laundromat industry. Speed Queen Laundry franchise stores deliver the ultimate customer experience to patrons and a highly profitable business opportunity for franchisees based on a Clean, Safe, Friendly focus. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries.

SOURCE Speed Queen