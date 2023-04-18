Banking M&A devastated by interest rates, regulatory crackdown, war, and volatility, according to Jasper Colin

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking M&A has been hit hard by a combination of factors, resulting in a significant drop in dealmaking activity in 2022. US banks experienced a massive 70% YoY drop in dealmaking in 2022 due to market uncertainty, declining fees, and trading revenues. Banking M&A hit an eight-year low as major banks refrained from making deals. The outlook for 2023 remains bleak, with experts predicting a historic slowdown caused by regulatory crackdowns, economic turmoil, and low confidence levels.

This is a worrying trend for the industry, as M&A activity is often seen as a key indicator of economic health and market confidence.

One of the primary factors contributing to the slowdown in banking M&A is market uncertainty. Economic turmoil, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory crackdowns have all contributed to a volatile market environment that makes it difficult for banks to make strategic acquisitions with confidence. This has been exacerbated by declining fees and trading revenues, which have made it more challenging for banks to justify the cost of M&A activity. Experts predict that this trend will continue into 2023, with a historic slowdown on the horizon.

Backed by insights from global M&A experts, Jasper Colin's Market Watchdog screens convey a stark warning as well as hope to banks about the need to stay ahead of the curve in dealmaking. Some industry leaders are taking a different approach. Instead of shying away from the market, they are investing heavily in advanced data and analytics to identify opportunities quickly and stay ahead of the curve. This approach allows them to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing market environment, increasing the likelihood of success in M&A activity.

While the road ahead may be challenging, those who adapt to the rapidly changing market environment will be best positioned to succeed in the long run.

