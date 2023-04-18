CATL unveiled its carbon neutrality plan

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, CATL announced its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in its core operations by 2025 and across the battery value chain by 2035 at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai).

"For CATL, achieving carbon neutrality is our responsibility, demonstrates our capability, and opens up more opportunities," said Jiang Li, CATL Board Secretary at the company's carbon neutral strategy launch event, which is held on the first day of Auto Shanghai. The sales volume of CATL's lithium-ion batteries soared to 289 GWh in 2022, and according to SNE Research, CATL held 37% and 43.4% in the global market share of global EV battery and energy storage battery shipment respectively. Therefore, CATL's carbon neutrality plan is of the largest scale in the lithium-ion battery industry.

To achieve the zero carbon goals, CATL will carry out carbon reduction in five key links, namely mining, bulk raw materials, battery materials, cell manufacturing, and battery systems with the support of its four innovation systems. Meanwhile, CATL extensively promotes the CREDIT program in its supply chain. CREDIT is a transparency audit program on sustainable value chain initiated by CATL, which consists of sustainable development management mechanism, business ethics code, environmental protection, labor practice, and responsible procurement. CATL hopes to leverage this program to improve the sustainable development awareness of its supply chain partners and to help them explore sustainable development potentials.

At Auto Shanghai this year, CATL also demonstrated the detailed information of battery passport, which is a digital twin of the physical battery bearing such information as battery, raw material, ESG, and supply chain data. The battery passport is a pilot program launched by Global Battery Alliance, and in the future, consumers will be able to see the various information of a battery by scanning the QR code on the battery passport, thus to acquire necessary data when choosing low-carbon and responsible batteries. As a member of Global Battery Alliance's new Board of Directors, CATL will take an active part in the formulation and improvement of regulations related to battery passport so as to contribute to the transparency of the industry supply chain, the traceability management of the battery life cycle and the battery recycling.

In recent years, CATL has been making unremitting endeavor to pursue green development. In 2019, it took the lead in raw material tracing with blockchain technology in the industry. Its Yibin factory became the first carbon neutral battery factory in the industry in 2021, and has received the carbon neutrality certification in 2022. CATL has pushed forward over 400 energy saving projects in 2022, avoiding a total of 450,000 tons of carbon emissions and increasing green electricity usage proportion to 26.60%. Through a series of technological innovation and accumulation of experience, CATL has not only equipped itself with leading competitiveness of carbon neutrality at home and abroad, but also injected vitality to the high-quality development of the industry.

