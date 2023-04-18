MORNINGSTAR FARMS® PARTNERS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS TO HELP YOU WEAR YOUR PLANT-BASED PRIDE ON YOUR SLEEVE THIS EARTH DAY

MorningStar Farms® celebrates how stylishly simple – and delicious! – eating plant-based can be, with limited-edition Crop Top.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you eat plant-based once a week or at every meal, you are doing something to be proud of, therefore it's time to celebrate these small wins and their big effects in epic fashion – and wear your plant-based pride on your sleeve. Enter, the MorningStar Farms Crop Top, because if you don't need a whole shirt, you certainly don't need a whole lifestyle change to simply eat less meat.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

MorningStar Farms is partnering with reality television star Jonathan Van Ness to demonstrate how stylishly simple – and delicious! – it can be to eat plant-based. The Crop Top was created in collaboration with KD New York, a clothing company providing premium and environmentally innovative knitwear for the past forty years.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with MorningStar Farms on the Crop Top this Earth Day – it's a stylish statement piece that lets the world know 'I eat plant-based, and I look delicious doing it!'" said Van Ness. "MorningStar Farms has so many yummy options that make it easy to eat less meat. From incorporating MorningStar Farms foods into my meal plan to starting my own vegan hair care line, I've truly made plant-based a part of my healthy lifestyle routine."

This Earth Day, MorningStar Farms fans will have a chance to win their own Crop Top! From April 22 through May 7, head to @morningstarfarms on Instagram or Facebook to find out how to enter. Love the top, but just starting to investigate what the whole "plant-based" thing is all about? We've got you covered – each winner will also receive coupons for free MorningStar Farms product, so you can give it a try on us. Don't forget to post on social with #ForkDrop to show how you strut your plant-based pride with ease – because every delicious MorningStar Farms meal is a small win worth celebrating.

"We're excited to showcase that with MorningStar Farms you don't need a whole lifestyle change to try plant-based eating. We have something for everyone, and who better to show that than Jonathan Van Ness? His experience in the plant-based space, eye for fashion, and dedication to inclusivity make him the perfect partner for sporting our crop top and sparking conversation on how easy eating plant-based can be," said Danielle Rappoport, Kellogg's Marketing Director, Plant-Based Protein. "MorningStar Farms is here for anyone who's interested in incorporating plant-based protein into their healthy lifestyle and we can't wait to see them show off their love of doing so with the Crop Top."

MorningStar Farms takes pride in producing food that's beneficial for both people and the planet. The brand offers a range of choices, making it easy for people to eat less meat without sacrificing taste and providing "wins" when it comes to nutrition, healthy lifestyles, and environmental impact. To learn more about the environmental benefits of eating MorningStar Farms meals, try our Environmental Impact Calculator.

To learn more about MorningStar Farms and find foods in a store near you, visit MorningStarFarms.com. Follow @morningstarfarms on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for all the latest plant-based updates and food inspiration.

ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 4/22/23 at 10:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 5/7/23 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.morningstarfarms.com/rules. Entry is free. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

®,™, © 2023 Kellogg NA Co.

About #ForkDrop Campaign

Move over mic drop, it's time to #ForkDrop! MorningStar Farms' new ad campaign introduces a whole new kind of humblebrag, because we believe every win – big or small – deserves to be celebrated. Getting your kids to eat something good for a change? That's a #ForkDrop. Chowing down on delicious nuggets that save mealtime and the world?* That's also a #ForkDrop. At MorningStar Farms, we believe you don't have to be perfect to be proud of yourself. And with all the different meals you can enjoy with MorningStar Farms, you'll have plenty of reasons to #ForkDrop!

*save water, greenhouse gas emissions, and land use.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

