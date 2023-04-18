Opening of Hannover Messe: COSMOPlat releases a number of new digital achievements

HANOVER, Germany, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 17, 2023 Hannover Industrial Fair (hereinafter referred to as "Hannover Messe") officially opened. With the theme of "Industrial Transformation-Creating Difference", this world's largest industrial event attracted about 6,500 related enterprises to participate in the exhibition, showing the latest achievements of world industrial innovation and development.

At this Hannover Messe, COSMOPlat, a Haier Group platform, brought eight solutions and nine practical cases to the exhibition, showing the digital technology innovations such as future factories and AIoT industrial intelligence, and the empowerment achievements of automobile and energy industries. Through AR, VR, digital twin and other technologies, visitors can visit the future factory of metaverse on the spot, experience intelligent solutions such as automobile customization as well as remote operation and maintenance of equipment on the spot. Thus, it provides new scenes and methods for industrial transformation.

At the same time, taking Hannover Messe as an opportunity, COSMOPlat also released the latest scientific and technological achievements such as BaaS Industrial Brain and Digital Twin Solutions, and jointly launched the Hannover Initiative for Sustainable Lighthouse Factory with the ecological side. Meanwhile, six international experts from Fraunhofer ISST, IDSA, WEF and international scientific research institutions will join the MVP program in COSMOPlat for the first time to jointly promote the technology, innovation scenarios and application value of industrial Internet platform, jointly advance the opening and open source of new technologies and new products, and build an open and win-win cooperation ecology.

At present, COSMOPlat has participated in Hannover Messe five times. In the future, the platform will also accelerate its own scientific and technological capabilities and global empowerment ecological construction, and show the latest achievements of the high-quality development of China's industrial Internet platform to the world.

