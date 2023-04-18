Turo Becomes First Global Carbon Neutral Certified Car Sharing Marketplace

SCS Global Services Certifies Turo's Carbon Neutrality, and Turo Plans Further GHG Reductions in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo , the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, announced today that the company has been Carbon Neutral Certified by SCS Global Services , a pioneer and global leader in the field of sustainability certification assessment. This certification is a testament to Turo's efforts in the fight against climate change, making the automotive and transportation industry more sustainable, and building a marketplace that puts the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use.

"An important part of Turo's mission in putting the 1.5 billion cars to better use is ensuring the world's existing resources are put to better use," said Turo CEO, Andre Haddad. "I'm proud of the steps we — our employees and vibrant community of hosts and guests — have collectively taken to reduce our environmental footprint while enjoying all that Turo has to offer."

This Carbon Neutral certification completed by SCS Global Services and administered by the non-profit standards setting body, SCS Standards, verifies and formalizes Turo's work in offsetting 100% of its annual 2022 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Turo intends to maintain carbon neutrality moving forward and plans to continue cutting back on greenhouse gas emissions through initiatives outlined in a GHG Reduction Management Plan:

Increase the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on Turo and the trips they support through EV financing partnerships for hosts and other initiatives; and Drive more hybrid and electric vehicle-based trips by highlighting the existing offerings through an elevated product experience and partnership.

"Turo's achievement of carbon neutrality, as confirmed through our third-party certification, ensures credibility of the company's accurate carbon footprint measurement, its purchase of carbon credits that provide real climate mitigation, and a completely neutralized footprint," said Dave Jonas, SCS Global Services Program Manager, Carbon Neutral Certification. "We applaud Turo for demonstrating sustainability leadership by achieving comprehensive carbon neutrality across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, including direct carbon emissions from its staff and offices, indirect emissions associated with energy usage in operations, and fuel used in shared vehicles."

Investments that highlight Turo's commitment to sustainability include participation in the J.B. Hunt Transportation Efficiency Project, which reduces the number of semi-trucks on US highways from coast to coast, resulting in lower air emissions, improved highway safety, and less wear and tear on overall roads and infrastructure. This project is anticipated to reduce GHG emissions from the transport of goods by 50 percent.

Turo has also invested in the Kootznoowoo Forestry Project, which protects 20,000 acres of forest on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska, including approximately 8,000 acres of old-growth forest. Owned by the native Tlingit and Haida people and managed alongside the US Forest Service, Turo's investment will help preserve the woodland ecosystem, as well as support an education fund for the native community.

Turo has fueled eco-friendly adventures — roughly 14 percent of its Gross Booking Value (GBV) in 2022 came from trips taken with a vehicle running on alternative energy. Turo has offered access to a selection of electric vehicles since 2012, helping drive the adoption of electric vehicles, and has some of the most sought after and recently launched makes and models available to book today. Turo expects EV adoption to increase, and will continue to champion this growth by building a rich supply of electric and hybrid vehicles on the platform.

In addition to new projects, investments, partnerships, and more, Turo remains committed to offsetting any emissions that cannot be addressed through operational changes across all markets where it currently operates, and will be updating the plan at least every 12 months.

To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Turo's intention to maintain carbon neutrality through the end of 2023, Turo's proposed initiatives to further reduce or offset greenhouse gas emissions, the anticipated effects of Turo's participation and investment in certain third-party initiatives, Turo's plans to grow the supply of electric and hybrid vehicles on its platform, and Turo's intention to update its GHG Reduction Management plan every 12 months. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "looking ahead," "look to," "may," "move into," "plan," "project," "seek," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including, among other things, market risks, trends, and conditions, changes in adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, and changes in laws and regulations related to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. These risks are not exhaustive. If any of the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date of this press release. Turo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information, actual results, revised expectations, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of its futures by sharing its underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and testing. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS, which stands for Scientific Certification Systems, is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com .

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is an affiliate of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., and is its official standards development body. For more information, visit www.scsstandards.org .

