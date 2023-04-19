Bret Lawrence Joins Woodruff Sawyer's Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today that Bret Lawrence, Woodruff Sawyer's Senior VP in its Construction and Real Estate Industry Practice, has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Andy Barrengos, Woodruff Sawyer CEO and Chairman, comments, "I want to extend a warm welcome to Bret as he joins our Board of Directors. A 20-year veteran of Woodruff Sawyer, Bret embodies what makes our firm what it is today—client-centric, growth-oriented, and focused on our people and our future. We are confident that Bret's leadership and stewardship of our culture will help drive Woodruff Sawyer's next stage of growth."

Bret is a seasoned broker with nearly 20 years at Woodruff Sawyer working with construction clients to support their insurance and risk management programs. He is also an active member of United Contractors (UCON) and the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA).

"It is such an honor to join my colleagues on the Board, who share my commitment to the growth of our company. Everything we do is for our clients and our people, and as ways of doing business evolve, I look forward to having a voice in making changes that will serve our clients, employees, and partners for years to come," says Lawrence.

"We're excited to bring such an accomplished leader to our Board," says Kristy Furrer, Board Chair of Nominating & Governance. "Bret's appointment represents Woodruff Sawyer's optimism for the future and confidence in our next generation of leaders."

