NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast - "250 Years of American Political Leadership"

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of "The White House 1600 Sessions" podcast today featuring a conversation with Iain Dale, award-winning British author, radio and podcast host, about a new book of essays he recently edited called The Presidents: 250 of American Political Leadership. In the episode, Association president Stewart McLaurin and Dale discuss the fun and challenges of condensing the stories of all 45 American Presidents who make up 46 presidencies into a single volume.

"This book brings a fresh perspective to each of the men who have served as President of the United States," said McLaurin. "From the election of our first president to the most recent, there's so much that we can learn about each individual and their impact on our nation."

The curated essays, written by academics, historians, political journalists and government officials, provide both historical and personal perspectives, as some of the authors actually knew their subject.

"You would think that Britain would be more interested in European countries, but we've always gravitated towards the states," said Dale. "We have such a long history, and one of the main themes is how the relationship between Britain and the US has changed over the years."

