University of Detroit Mercy's multidisciplinary patient-centered program provides Nursing and Engineering students a chance to help people with disabilities

University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) Engineering and Nursing students engaged in a year-long multidisciplinary, collaborative patient-centered project titled "Faces on Design" designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. On April 24 at 11 a.m., student groups will unveil their life-changing devices to clients and the public.

UDM's patient-centered program provides Nursing and Engineering students a chance to help people with disabilities

This multidisciplinary program pairs seniors from UDM's College of Engineering & Science and Nursing students from the College of Health Professions to improve the quality of life for people with physical disabilities by designing assistive devices that resolve a need.

Student groups collaborate with clients to identify an obstacle they can help clients overcome by creating a custom design of an assistive device to improve the life of the person or their family. Teams develop prototypes based on client input and student expertise to ensure each device fits the client's specific needs and is safe to use.

This collaboration allows Nursing students to implement what they learned from pharmacology to community health to assist the team in creating the device. The current student team designs are noted below according to the name of each client.

Hope

Hope was born with spina bifida, a condition that limits movement in her lower extremities and torso. Students on this team are designing a wheelchair storage device that will allow Hope to store items and access them independently. The initial design consists of a basket and slider assembly so Hope can move the stored items from the back to the side of her wheelchair for easy accessibility.

Pete

Pete has multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition that causes muscle weakness, increased fatigue and episodes of dizziness. Students on this team are designing a custom shower chair for Pete to use in his bathtub so that he can get in and out of the shower safely. This device, which consists of a swivel plate, sliding mechanism and brake system, will ensure Pete's safety as his condition progresses.

Scott

Scott sustained a C5-C6 spinal cord injury after being involved in an automobile accident in 2007. Due to his injury, he has limited mobility in his hands and has no feeling below his chest. Students on this team are designing a device that allows Scott to transition from his wheelchair to his RV bed while camping. This device modifies and improves their current lift system, providing Scott and his wife a safer and more efficient alternative.

