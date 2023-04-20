AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter Earnings Per Share

- Record First Quarter 2023 EPS of $6.07, an increase of 5% compared to prior year
- First Quarter 2023 Revenue of $6.4 billion, a decrease of 5% compared to prior year
- Record First Quarter 2023 After-Sales gross profit of $511 million, an increase of 11% compared to prior year
- Record First Quarter 2023 Used Vehicle gross profit of $154 million, an increase of 13% compared to prior year
- SG&A was 60.8% of Gross Profit reflecting continued expense discipline
- First Quarter 2023 cash flow from operations of $510 million
- During the first quarter of 2023, AutoNation repurchased 2.4 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $305 million
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today reported First Quarter 2023 EPS of $6.07 compared to $5.78 a year ago. First Quarter 2023 revenue was $6.4 billion compared to $6.8 billion a year ago.
"Our first quarter results demonstrate the resiliency of our operations and the benefits of a diversified business model as our Associates continued to provide an exceptional experience to our large and growing Customer base. Our After-Sales team once again delivered double-digit gross profit growth, and we effectively managed our used vehicle business with a deliberate focus on driving gross profit. The strength of our balance sheet and robust cash flow enabled continued funding of investments while also returning significant capital to shareholders," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer.
Operational Summary
First Quarter 2023 Operational Summary compared to the year-ago period:
Selected GAAP Financial Data
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Mar 31,
2023
2022
YoY
Revenue
$ 6,398.7
$ 6,752.8
-5 %
Gross Profit
$ 1,286.4
$ 1,308.9
-2 %
Operating Income
$ 443.3
$ 519.0
-15 %
Net Income
$ 288.7
$ 362.1
-20 %
Diluted EPS
$ 6.07
$ 5.78
5 %
New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales
55,065
56,442
-2 %
Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales
67,539
79,763
-15 %
- Revenue – Revenue was $6.4 billion, a decrease of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Lower Used Vehicle and Customer Financial Services revenue were partially offset by higher New Vehicle and After-Sales revenue.
- Gross Profit - Gross profit totaled $1.29 billion down $23 million from $1.31 billion a year ago.
- SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 60.8%, much lower than pre-pandemic levels, but slightly higher than recent periods reflecting investments in technology and new business initiatives.
Strategy and Business Highlights
"In addition to delivering solid results in our core business, we made significant progress in growing the AutoNation brand to extend our reach and cover a broader part of the value chain. We are executing our strategy to be the nation's most comprehensive services provider throughout the consumer transportation lifecycle. We provide our 11 million Customers with an increasingly comprehensive, convenient, and transparent experience. During the quarter, the RepairSmith acquisition and opening of our two newest AutoNation USA stores further expanded our product and service offerings. The strength of our core business and addition of products and services like AutoNation Finance combined with expense management and disciplined capital allocation position AutoNation for long-term sustained profitability and shareholder value creation," added Manley.
Consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership remains strong, and AutoNation is meeting this demand through its sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, core efficiencies, and business expansions. During the quarter, the Company opened AutoNation USA Albuquerque in New Mexico and expanded its existing footprint with AutoNation USA Austin in Texas.
In addition to operational and expansion investments of approximately $285 million, AutoNation utilized its cash flow generation and liquidity to deploy capital to return funds to shareholders through share repurchases. During the first quarter of 2023, AutoNation repurchased 2.4 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $305 million. AutoNation has approximately $875 million remaining Board authorization for share repurchase. The Company has approximately 46 million shares outstanding which represents a 45% decrease from the 83 million shares outstanding at the end of 2020.
Liquidity and Leverage
As of March 31, 2023, AutoNation had $1.6 billion of liquidity, including $58 million in cash and approximately $1.5 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 1.8x at quarter end. AutoNation had approximately $3.9 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of March 31, 2023.
Segment Results
Segment results(1) for the first quarter of 2023 were as follows:
- Domestic - Domestic segment income(2) was $119 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $149 million.
- Import - Import segment income(2) was $160 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $186 million.
- Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $227 million compared to the year ago segment income of $230 million.
(1)
AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.
(2)
Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.
About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.
Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Revenue:
New vehicle
$
2,931.9
$
2,807.2
Used vehicle
2,032.6
2,572.4
Parts and service
1,089.8
1,003.9
Finance and insurance, net
332.4
363.9
Other
12.0
5.4
Total revenue
6,398.7
6,752.8
Cost of sales:
New vehicle
2,645.0
2,462.2
Used vehicle
1,878.2
2,435.8
Parts and service
578.7
542.8
Other
10.4
3.1
Total cost of sales
5,112.3
5,443.9
Gross profit
1,286.4
1,308.9
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
782.7
741.4
Depreciation and amortization
52.8
50.0
Other (income) expense, net(1)
7.6
(1.5)
Operating income
443.3
519.0
Non-operating income (expense) items:
Floorplan interest expense
(27.1)
(5.2)
Other interest expense
(41.1)
(29.6)
Other income (loss), net(2)
5.2
(6.4)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
380.3
477.8
Income tax provision
92.5
115.7
Net income from continuing operations
287.8
362.1
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
0.9
-
Net income
$
288.7
$
362.1
Diluted earnings per share(3):
Continuing operations
$
6.05
$
5.78
Discontinued operations
$
0.02
$
-
Net income
$
6.07
$
5.78
Weighted average common shares outstanding
47.6
62.6
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end
45.6
59.7
(1)
Current period includes results of our finance company, including expected credit loss expense.
(2)
Includes gains (losses) related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance for deferred compensation plan participants.
(3)
Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
($ in millions, except per vehicle data)
Operating Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Revenue:
New vehicle
$
2,931.9
$
2,807.2
$
124.7
4.4
Retail used vehicle
1,884.1
2,392.2
(508.1)
(21.2)
Wholesale
148.5
180.2
(31.7)
(17.6)
Used vehicle
2,032.6
2,572.4
(539.8)
(21.0)
Finance and insurance, net
332.4
363.9
(31.5)
(8.7)
Total variable operations
5,296.9
5,743.5
(446.6)
(7.8)
Parts and service
1,089.8
1,003.9
85.9
8.6
Other
12.0
5.4
6.6
Total revenue
$
6,398.7
$
6,752.8
$
(354.1)
(5.2)
Gross profit:
New vehicle
$
286.9
$
345.0
$
(58.1)
(16.8)
Retail used vehicle
143.0
124.9
18.1
14.5
Wholesale
11.4
11.7
(0.3)
Used vehicle
154.4
136.6
17.8
13.0
Finance and insurance
332.4
363.9
(31.5)
(8.7)
Total variable operations
773.7
845.5
(71.8)
(8.5)
Parts and service
511.1
461.1
50.0
10.8
Other
1.6
2.3
(0.7)
Total gross profit
1,286.4
1,308.9
(22.5)
(1.7)
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
782.7
741.4
(41.3)
(5.6)
Depreciation and amortization
52.8
50.0
(2.8)
Other (income) expense, net
7.6
(1.5)
(9.1)
Operating income
443.3
519.0
(75.7)
(14.6)
Non-operating income (expense) items:
Floorplan interest expense
(27.1)
(5.2)
(21.9)
Other interest expense
(41.1)
(29.6)
(11.5)
Other income (loss), net
5.2
(6.4)
11.6
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
380.3
$
477.8
$
(97.5)
(20.4)
Retail vehicle unit sales:
New
55,065
56,442
(1,377)
(2.4)
Used
67,539
79,763
(12,224)
(15.3)
122,604
136,205
(13,601)
(10.0)
Revenue per vehicle retailed:
New
$
53,244
$
49,736
$
3,508
7.1
Used
$
27,896
$
29,991
$
(2,095)
(7.0)
Gross profit per vehicle retailed:
New
$
5,210
$
6,112
$
(902)
(14.8)
Used
$
2,117
$
1,566
$
551
35.2
Finance and insurance
$
2,711
$
2,672
$
39
1.5
Total variable operations(1)
$
6,218
$
6,122
$
96
1.6
Operating Percentages
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023 ( %)
2022 ( %)
Revenue mix percentages:
New vehicle
45.8
41.6
Used vehicle
31.8
38.1
Parts and service
17.0
14.9
Finance and insurance, net
5.2
5.4
Other
0.2
-
100.0
100.0
Gross profit mix percentages:
New vehicle
22.3
26.4
Used vehicle
12.0
10.4
Parts and service
39.7
35.2
Finance and insurance
25.8
27.8
Other
0.2
0.2
100.0
100.0
Operating items as a percentage of revenue:
Gross profit:
New vehicle
9.8
12.3
Used vehicle - retail
7.6
5.2
Parts and service
46.9
45.9
Total
20.1
19.4
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
12.2
11.0
Operating income
6.9
7.7
Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
60.8
56.6
Operating income
34.5
39.7
(1)
Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
($ in millions)
Segment Operating Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Revenue:
Domestic
$
1,831.1
$
2,034.4
$
(203.3)
(10.0)
Import
1,789.3
1,974.1
(184.8)
(9.4)
Premium luxury
2,484.9
2,478.7
6.2
0.3
Total
6,105.3
6,487.2
(381.9)
(5.9)
Corporate and other
293.4
265.6
27.8
10.5
Total consolidated revenue
$
6,398.7
$
6,752.8
$
(354.1)
(5.2)
Segment income*:
Domestic
$
118.5
$
149.4
$
(30.9)
(20.7)
Import
160.4
186.2
(25.8)
(13.9)
Premium luxury
226.8
229.5
(2.7)
(1.2)
Total
505.7
565.1
(59.4)
(10.5)
Corporate and other
(89.5)
(51.3)
(38.2)
Add: Floorplan interest expense
27.1
5.2
21.9
Operating income
$
443.3
$
519.0
$
(75.7)
(14.6)
* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.
Retail new vehicle unit sales:
Domestic
15,849
16,365
(516)
(3.2)
Import
23,098
24,536
(1,438)
(5.9)
Premium luxury
16,118
15,541
577
3.7
55,065
56,442
(1,377)
(2.4)
Retail used vehicle unit sales:
Domestic
21,203
26,596
(5,393)
(20.3)
Import
22,063
26,529
(4,466)
(16.8)
Premium luxury
18,768
21,949
(3,181)
(14.5)
62,034
75,074
(13,040)
(17.4)
Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023 ( %)
2022 ( %)
Domestic:
Ford, Lincoln
11.5
10.8
Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC
10.3
9.1
Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram
7.0
9.1
Domestic total
28.8
29.0
Import:
Toyota
17.9
21.1
Honda
12.3
11.0
Nissan
2.2
2.5
Hyundai
3.3
3.0
Subaru
3.2
3.2
Other Import
3.0
2.7
Import total
41.9
43.5
Premium Luxury:
Mercedes-Benz
9.6
9.0
BMW
9.7
9.5
Lexus
3.2
2.9
Audi
2.6
2.3
Jaguar Land Rover
2.1
1.9
Other Premium Luxury
2.1
1.9
Premium Luxury total
29.3
27.5
100.0
100.0
AUTONATION, INC
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued
($ in millions)
Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Capital expenditures (1)
$
95.9
$
50.8
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
$
191.0
$
-
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
$
1.3
$
0.9
Stock repurchases:
Aggregate purchase price (2)
$
305.0
$
380.9
Shares repurchased (in millions)
2.4
3.5
Floorplan Assistance and Expense
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Variance
Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales)
$
28.3
$
27.6
$
0.7
New vehicle floorplan interest expense
(24.4)
(3.7)
(20.7)
Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit
$
3.9
$
23.9
$
(20.0)
Balance Sheet and Other Highlights
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$
58.3
$
72.6
608.1
Inventory
$
2,196.2
$
2,048.3
1,698.3
Floorplan notes payable
$
2,185.7
$
2,109.3
1,395.7
Non-recourse debt
$
283.4
$
323.6
-
Non-vehicle debt
$
3,882.4
$
3,649.5
3,548.3
Equity
$
2,020.3
$
2,047.8
2,345.6
New days supply (industry standard of selling days)
25 days
19 days
8 days
Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)
29 days
31 days
30 days
Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (3)
Leverage ratio
1.82x
Covenant
less than or equal to
3.75x
Capitalization ratio
61.3 %
Covenant
less than or equal to
70.0 %
(1)
Includes accrued construction in progress
(2)
Excludes excise tax accrual under Inflation Reduction Act
(3)
Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA
($ in millions, except per vehicle data)
Operating Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Revenue:
New vehicle
$
2,909.8
2,792.1
$
117.7
4.2
Retail used vehicle
1,832.3
2,378.1
(545.8)
(23.0)
Wholesale
146.3
179.5
(33.2)
(18.5)
Used vehicle
1,978.6
2,557.6
(579.0)
(22.6)
Finance and insurance, net
326.4
362.5
(36.1)
(10.0)
Total variable operations
5,214.8
5,712.2
(497.4)
(8.7)
Parts and service
1,072.9
997.4
75.5
7.6
Other
11.9
5.3
6.6
Total revenue
$
6,299.6
6,714.9
$
(415.3)
(6.2)
Gross profit:
New vehicle
$
284.8
343.5
$
(58.7)
(17.1)
Retail used vehicle
139.0
124.3
14.7
11.8
Wholesale
11.5
11.8
(0.3)
Used vehicle
150.5
136.1
14.4
10.6
Finance and insurance
326.4
362.5
(36.1)
(10.0)
Total variable operations
761.7
842.1
(80.4)
(9.5)
Parts and service
503.1
457.9
45.2
9.9
Other
1.3
2.2
(0.9)
Total gross profit
$
1,266.1
1,302.2
$
(36.1)
(2.8)
Retail vehicle unit sales:
New
54,654
56,224
(1,570)
(2.8)
Used
65,474
79,375
(13,901)
(17.5)
120,128
135,599
(15,471)
(11.4)
Revenue per vehicle retailed:
New
$
53,240
49,660
$
3,580
7.2
Used
$
27,985
29,960
$
(1,975)
(6.6)
Gross profit per vehicle retailed:
New
$
5,211
6,109
$
(898)
(14.7)
Used
$
2,123
1,566
$
557
35.6
Finance and insurance
$
2,717
2,673
$
44
1.6
Total variable operations(1)
$
6,245
6,123
$
122
2.0
Operating Percentages
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023 ( %)
2022 ( %)
Revenue mix percentages:
New vehicle
46.2
41.6
Used vehicle
31.4
38.1
Parts and service
17.0
14.9
Finance and insurance, net
5.2
5.4
Other
0.2
-
100.0
100.0
Gross profit mix percentages:
New vehicle
22.5
26.4
Used vehicle
11.9
10.5
Parts and service
39.7
35.2
Finance and insurance
25.8
27.8
Other
0.1
0.1
100.0
100.0
Operating items as a percentage of revenue:
Gross profit:
New vehicle
9.8
12.3
Used vehicle - retail
7.6
5.2
Parts and service
46.9
45.9
Total
20.1
19.4
(1)
Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.
