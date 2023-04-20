Backyard Breaks takes live-streaming to new heights in support of Make-A-Wish

MIAMI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday April 8, South Florida-based Backyard Breaks, the largest sports card live streamers in the world, raised over $128,000 for Make-A-Wish through a sports card livestream shopping show on the Whatnot app. The livestream coincided with the month-long celebration of World Wish Day leading up to April 29, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish.

Backyard Breaks and Neighborhood Card Shop team up to raise $128,000 for Make-A-Wish during their charity livestream event. (PRNewswire)

Special guest Sam Prince, Make-A-Wish alumnus who announced the 1st round draft pick for the New York Giants in 2022, co-hosted the charity stream alongside Nick Telford, Grant Telford, and Mike Bracciale from Backyard Breaks, and Garrett Borba from Neighborhood Card Shop.

Backyard Breaks raised the funds through live auctions on sports cards to add to donations made on behalf of Backyard Breaks, Neighborhood Card Shop and Whatnot. The fundraising event builds upon Backyard Break's prior activations to donate and raise awareness for children's health and cancer research, raising $100,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand in June 2022, and $46,000 toward Autism Speaks in March 2022. Backyard Breaks co-founder, Nick Telford, chose Make-A-Wish for the latest charity auction as his girlfriend's sister was a recipient of Make-A-Wish while she battled a chronic illness.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories. From the very first wish until now, Make-A-Wish has been built and shaped by volunteers, advocates, donors and fundraisers like Backyard Breaks raising their hands to grant wishes that create hope and renew energy for the Make-A-Wish kids, their families and everyone involved.

With nearly 400,000 followers on Whatnot, Backyard Breaks is the largest live streamer on the app, selling millions of sports cards each year. Founded in 2021, Backyard Breaks has quietly become a powerhouse within the sports card community, pioneering the concept of "breaks" on the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S., Whatnot. Backyard Breaks plans to keep giving back to those in need however they can, using the amazing community that they've built in order to achieve their mission.

