CARS to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("CARS" or the "Company"), a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

CARS (PRNewswire)

The conference call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Alex Vetter and Chief Financial Officer, Sonia Jain.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at investor.cars.com . A webcast replay will be available shortly afterwards by visiting Events on the Investor Relations website.

ABOUT CARS.COM INC.

CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, acquire vehicles, provide financing tools with instant online loan screening and approvals, increase inventory turn, improve operating efficiency and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a website and digital solutions provider enabling dealers to be more efficient through connected digital experiences; FUEL, an advertising solution providing dealers and OEMs the benefit of leveraging targeted digital video and display marketing to Cars.com's audience of in-market car shoppers, DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform, a digital financing technology platform CreditIQ, and Accu-Trade Group, a leading provider of vehicle valuation and appraisal technology.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™ , Dealer Inspire ®, FUEL ™, DealerRater ®, CreditIQ ®, Accu-Trade ®, and NewCars.com® . For more information, visit www.Cars.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.