Journeying to a More Sustainable Future with OtterBox

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For OtterBox, innovation is a core value and at the heart of the approach to sustainability. From process changes at headquarters to keeping 3.4 million pounds of post-industrial recycled plastics out of landfills, OtterBox is committed to championing a healthier, happier Earth.

OtterBox is committed to championing a healthier, happier Earth. (PRNewswire)

"We believe sustainability is a daily mindset rather than a milestone goal to hit," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "We are committed to continual improvement – in our materials, processes and design. Change doesn't happen overnight, but each day we find new ways to run more efficiently as we continue our sustainability journey."

Innovation is at the heart of OtterBox, so every protective case has been thoughtfully designed with sustainable materials and practices in mind. All OtterBox cases are made with 45%-95% recycled material.1 Through the end of 2022, OtterBox had kept 3.4 million pounds of post-industrial recycled plastics from landfills by giving it new life as a protective case.

Expanding on eco-friendly innovation, OtterBox has also reimagined its packaging. The entire package can now be put into blue bins for easy recycling and the new design eliminated almost all plastics. This shift in materials has diverted more 900,000 pounds of waste from landfills.

These material efforts, layered in with process and practice improvements within the OtterBox building, represent the OtterBox commitment to making meaningful change to reduce impact. To learn more, check out otterbox.com/sustainability.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1Percentage of recycled material applies to new designs manufactured in 2022-2023

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

For OtterBox, innovation is a core value and at the heart of the approach to sustainability. (PRNewswire)

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OtterBox