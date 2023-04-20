Red Canary Announces Readiness, Redefining Incident Response Preparedness

Readiness Exercises provide a new way to prepare for cybersecurity incidents, unifying training, tabletops, and atomic tests

DENVER, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary, a leader in managed detection and response, launched Red Canary Readiness, a new portfolio of offerings that gives teams a whole new way to train and prepare for incidents. Now any company can improve their incident response preparedness by empowering their security teams to practice and validate the skills, processes, and playbooks required to quickly respond to cyber and business continuity threats.

The initial Readiness product is Readiness Exercises, a first-of-its-kind continuous learning platform that combines training, tabletops, and atomic tests in one experience. With Readiness Exercises available today, cybersecurity professionals get on-demand content and expert training at their fingertips, making it easy for companies to skill up employees, no matter where they are.

Enterprises must maintain a skilled and ready workforce to face today's top cybersecurity threats

Adversaries are becoming faster and more efficient at distributing and scaling cyberattacks. Rather than infrequent and one-size-fits-all training, continuous learning is critical to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape.

Readiness scenarios are ripped from the headlines and informed by Red Canary's leading threat intelligence and adversary research from its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, which conducts millions of investigations per year. This expertise is mapped to industry-standard frameworks, such as NIST and MITRE ATT&CK®, to ensure teams are practicing the most critical scenarios. Training can be self-guided or facilitated, ranging from 20 minutes to 2 hours, and prepares teams to face incidents involving business email compromise, ransomware, and other threats including Qbot and Raspberry Robin .

"We have previously invested in cybersecurity training but have had mixed results. The exercises don't always relate to the threats that matter most to us, and the lessons are infrequent and don't always stick," said Michael Strong, Chief Security Officer, GCI. "This is why we are so excited about Readiness Exercises. Now our team can continuously train and benchmark our progress, learning from the Red Canary team who respond to real-world threats daily. It gives me confidence knowing that we're better prepared for the next threat that comes our way."

"Just having an incident response plan and a set of playbooks is no longer enough. That plan and those playbooks must be put to the test regularly and refined to keep up with evolving threats," wrote Jess Burn, Sr. Analyst, Forrester in an April 2022 blog post .

Readiness Exercises foster continuous learning, which drives both employee and business success through:

Continuously improving your readiness: Benchmark current skill levels against industry standards through frequent feedback and scoring. Onboard new team members and establish a culture of consistent skill improvement.

Training for real-world threats: Continuously practice and validate team preparedness against realistic scenarios based on trending adversary groups, tools, and MITRE ATT&CK® techniques.

Get training, tabletops, and atomic tests in one experience: Bring together disparate learning tools and run them in your environment to maximize their relevance and impact.

"We're excited to announce the launch of Readiness Exercises, a comprehensive solution that combines tabletop exercises, cybersecurity training, and atomic testing into a seamless, continuous learning experience," said Brian Beyer, CEO of Red Canary. "With this innovative product, we're reinventing the way organizations approach cybersecurity training and prepare for real-world threats."

Availability

Red Canary Readiness launched today, with Red Canary Readiness Exercises generally available now.

About Red Canary

Red Canary is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR). We serve companies of every size and industry, focusing on finding and stopping threats before they can have a negative impact. As the security ally for nearly 1,000 organizations, we provide MDR across our customers' cloud workloads, identities, SaaS applications, networks, and endpoints. For more information about Red Canary, visit: https://www.redcanary.com .

