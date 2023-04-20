Smile's Home Compostable Coffee Pod Named Finalist For 2023 US Plastics Pact Award

DARIEN, Conn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Compostable Solutions is a finalist in the second annual U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Awards. The pioneering packaging company won the inaugural award for its commercially compostable coffee pods compatible with Keurig brewers in 2022. This year, Smile's home compostable pods compatible with Nespresso Original brewers are a top contender.

Smile's Home Compostable Pod is a 2023 Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award Finalist (PRNewswire)

The U.S. Plastics Pact partnered with Walmart to showcase companies that are taking action to keep plastic packaging in the economy and out of the environment through the awards program. The U.S. Pact is working towards 2025 targets, which includes efforts to eliminate problematic and unnecessary plastic packaging. Finalists were selected based on entries in Walmart's Circular Connector and will be featured through the tool to highlight packaging innovation.

Coffee pods can be challenging to recycle due to their small size and the need to remove the coffee grounds and lids for proper disposal. Yet, Smile's patented home compostable materials eliminate the need to collect, sort, and process single-use pods. The company constructed a pod compatible with Nespresso Original brewers designed to compost at lower temperatures in your own backyard. This tremendously lowers carbon emissions and end of life costs to the environment. The plant-based pod is certified home compostable by TÜV Austria. Combined with Carbon Neutral and USDA Biobased certifications, home compost status is more proof that Smile offers the most sustainable coffee pods.

"Innovation is at the heart of Smile's strategy for convenience and sustainability. The company is proud to be recognized as a finalist for this prestigious award alongside other companies who are making a difference in the steps toward a circular economy," says CEO and Co-Founder Michael Sands. "Addressing single-use plastic with high carbon footprints and low recycling rates is key to a sustainable future."

Judges will select one winner in each of the following categories: recyclability, compostability, and refill/reuse. The judging panel is comprised of circularity and packaging engineer experts, providing a comprehensive evaluation of these innovation solutions.

Award winners will be announced at GreenBiz's Circularity event in Seattle, WA, June 5 – 7 2023.

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile's compostable pods won the first-ever U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

