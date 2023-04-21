Government Extends Deadline for Submissions of Request for Pre-Qualifications for Phase 1 of Family Island Airport Development Project

NASSAU, The Bahamas, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of The Bahamas, through the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, issued a Request for Pre-Qualifications ("RFPQ") for the purpose of seeking relevant industry qualifications and innovative delivery options to develop robust and resilient airports infrastructure servicing the Family Island communities and international passenger traffic.

In response to the high level of investment interest, the Government of The Bahamas has extended the timeline for submissions to allow for the highest possible level of participation by experienced local and international concessionaires.

The original deadline for Phase 1 of the RFPQ submissions was April 16, 2023. In accordance with Section 3.2 (3) of the Procurement Timelines, the Government in its sole discretion has extended the RFPQ submission deadline to April 30, 2023.

The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, has explained that the RFPQ is part of a wider, comprehensive national strategy to facilitate the renaissance of our Family Islands through sustainable and commercially viable airport solutions.

He said the extension of the deadline will facilitate even broader participation.

"Many credible, interested parties have asked us for more time to gather the information required to qualify to present proposals," Cooper said Sunday.

"This is something we have to get right to ensure the future growth of our Family Islands. We want the widest set of competent options to choose from before we move to the next stage."

The Family Island Renaissance Program is a $260 million project that will transform 14 Family Island airports and related infrastructure.

For comprehensive information on the Family Island airport development project, visit The Bahamas Department of Aviation's website, at www.doabahamas.com.

