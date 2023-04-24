CJ FNT Launches Functional Nutrition Brand, "ActiveNrich™"

A new Specialty brand focusing on nutritional solutions for food and supplement categories catering to the customer needs

ActiveNrich™ is making its global debut with natural antioxidant solution in Q2

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Food & Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT) announced on April 24 the launch of its functional nutrition brand "ActiveNrich™" as part of CJ FNT's drive to establish a presence in the global nutrition market.

CJ Food&Nutrition Tech launches its first nutrition brand, (PRNewswire)

ActiveNrich™ is a "total solution" brand that offers a wide range of nutritional ingredients as well as the technology to customize the application for health supplement manufacturers (B2B customers).

As its first product under the ActiveNrich™ brand, CJ FNT is launching a natural antioxidant solution on a global scale in the second quarter of this year. This brand-new solution is produced by natural fermentation that contains glutathione as its key ingredient, and it can be used as raw material for various health foods.

Glutathione is a widely recognized antioxidant. Recently, it has become a trending topic due to its potential benefits for anti-aging, skin health, and detoxification. Glutathione works by removing free radicals from the body and supporting the functions of other antioxidants, such as vitamin C.

Anticipation is riding high for the ActiveNrich™ natural antioxidant solution, for its versatile application in various supplements, ranging from anti-aging, fatigue recovery remedies, as well as hangover cures. To cater to the needs of the global market, CJ FNT is working to secure various certifications including Non-GMO, Vegan, Halal, and Kosher.

Soon to be followed by other products specializing in skin health and detox, the ActiveNrich™ brand will expand its product line specifically focused on antioxidants. By 2025, CJ FNT plans to expand into the sports nutrition market by diversifying its portfolio to include functional nutrients that enhance the effects of physical exercise and athletic performance.

"ActiveNrich™ is a high functional nutrition brand created with CJ FNT's unique fermentation technology," said Jiyun Park, Marketing brand manager of CJ FNT. "CJ FNT will continue to introduce new and improved 'customized solutions' that fit the health and nutritional needs of our customers."

About CJ Food & Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT)

CJ FNT, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a part of CJ Group, South Koreas largest food company in the fields of Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics. CJ FNT is a leading supplier of fermentation-based bio-products for human nutrition and specialty taste solutions at its multi-national manufacturing facilities.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CJ Food&Nutrition Tech