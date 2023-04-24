Fungi Perfecti® - Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™- Discovers Counterfeit Products with Known Allergens Being Sold on Amazon

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti has recently discovered multiple unauthorized accounts on Amazon.com selling counterfeit products using the brand name Host Defense® Mushrooms™. During routine brand control efforts, Fungi Perfecti began investigating unauthorized sellers after noticing irregularities in both packaging and the contents inside the capsules. They have confirmed that four Host Defense capsule products are being imitated: MyCommunity® 120-ct, Stamets 7® 120-ct, Lion's Mane 120-ct, and Turkey Tail 120-ct.
Consumers should be advised that some of the counterfeit products tested positive for two known allergens: soy and gluten. All authentic Host Defense® Mushrooms™ supplements are gluten-free and not formulated with soy.
Fungi Perfecti identified 24 Amazon.com sellers confirmed to have sold counterfeit products claiming to be Host Defense. Consumers who have purchased any of the previously-mentioned counterfeit products from any of the sellers listed below, should discontinue use immediately and contact Amazon.com customer service for a refund.
COUNTERFEIT PRODUCT has been purchased from the following Amazon.com seller storefronts:
CM Priced
Linda app
MERCHANTSY INC
React Now
Link Grove LLC
yallo micol
Zennic LLC Store
D&D Wreath
YU&You
Pro Zen Store
Budgetman Store
RAVE RESTAURANT INC
Pubbee LLC
Summit unity
Houston Warehouses
Jiffy Deal Store
PK Partnership LLC
Blaike
Lazy Young's
Prestige Kitchenware
HyG Trading
Collazo Commodities
WFTLD Store
Consumers can determine which seller a product was purchased from by navigating to the "Orders" page under the "Your Account" menu and then selecting "Order Details." Credit card and shipping information will be at the top of the screen and products ordered will be listed below. The seller name will be listed under the product description ("Sold By").
While at first glance these products may look like authentic Host Defense dietary supplements, they are in fact counterfeit. Fungi Perfecti has identified multiple telltale differences between authentic product and counterfeit product being sold by certain unauthorized resellers on Amazon.com:
- Virtually all counterfeit product arrives inside a small black plastic bag that fits one carton of product
- The counterfeit MyCommunity carton contains a misspelling of the word "Multi" on the primary display panel (it reads "Muiti")
- The bottom of the bottles of most counterfeit product contain an abnormally large "200 CC" imprint/marking that is not consistent with authentic Host Defense packaging
Fungi Perfecti is actively working to resolve this consumer safety threat and considers this matter of the highest priority. Enforcement actions are being taken and the company is working within Amazon.com's brand control systems to restrict all counterfeit sales imitating Host Defense products.
"Consumer safety is our top priority. Our team will continue diligent efforts to find the source of the counterfeiting and stop fraudulent sales on the Amazon platform," said Paul Stamets, founder of Fungi Perfecti.
Consumers can continue to purchase safe, authentic Host Defense products directly from the manufacturer on HostDefense.com and Fungi.com. Authentic Host Defense products can also be purchased in-store at authorized retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, The Vitamin Shoppe, and CVS Pharmacy, among others, plus independent health food stores nationwide. Authorized e-commerce retailers include iHerb.com, Vitacost.com, and SwansonVitamins.com, among others.
In addition, consumers can also continue purchasing authentic Host Defense product from the trusted, authorized Amazon.com sellers listed below:
NetRush
Highland Health Foods
Holly Hill Health Foods
iHerb LLC
Terra Mater
The Vitamin Shoppe
VitaminLife
Customers with questions about authorized resellers should reach out directly to Fungi Perfecti and Host Defense customer service at info@fungi.com or (877) 504-6926.
Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
