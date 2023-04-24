Sight & Sound to Bring Next Brand-New Show to Life on the Lancaster Stage

New Original Production 'DANIEL' to Premiere in 2024

LANCASTER, Pa., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly four years of production, Sight & Sound® is thrilled to announce "DANIEL," as the next brand-new original show premiering on their stage in Lancaster, PA, beginning in March 2024.

Sight & Sound® announces (PRNewswire)

"DANIEL" carries a profound message of hope.

Inviting audiences to witness one of the most powerful stories of the Old Testament, "DANIEL" carries a profound message of hope. The production takes audiences on a journey alongside this faithful servant and his friends Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego as they face royal pressures and dangerous choices. Featuring the magnificent special effects, towering sets, and original music for which Sight & Sound has become known for, this state-of-the-art production is a story of steadfast faith in the midst of fiery trials.

"Daniel didn't set out to be influential," said show Producer, Kristen Brewer. "As he walked faithfully through life, the Lord placed him in circumstances where God's light would shine through him. We hope audiences will be inspired by Daniel's unwavering faith."

Those new to the Sight & Sound experience and longtime fans can expect edge-of-your-seat action and breathtaking visual elements. Set in the lavish city of Babylon, "DANIEL" will transport audiences into the heart of this hope-filled story.

For more information, visit sight-sound.com.

"DANIEL" Synopsis

Taken from his people, Daniel is exiled far from home in the powerful kingdom of Babylon. Now, this faithful servant must navigate his new life inside a palace filled with golden statues and shifting empires. As royal pressures mount, Daniel is faced with a dangerous choice. Will his trust in the one true God remain steadfast through every test of faith?

From the fiery furnace to the infamous den of lions, DANIEL is a spectacular theatrical experience for the whole family. Witness one of the Bible's most hope-filled stories as it comes to life in this brand-new original stage production from Sight & Sound Theatres.

About Sight & Sound Ministries

Sight & Sound® is a ministry on a mission to tell His story through live theater, television, and film. What started nearly 50 years ago as a travelling multimedia show has today become a global faith-based entertainment company. With two state-of-the-art theater locations, over 1 million people walk through their doors each year. Sight & Sound TV launched in 2020, and this online streaming platform has welcomed a virtual audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound announced their expansion into feature film production, with a nationwide theatrical release set for December 2022. For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.

For interviews, contact:

Heidi McDow, A. Larry Ross Communications

214-679-3409

heidi@alarryross.com

Sight & Sound Theatres® Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sight & Sound) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sight & Sound; A. Larry Ross Communications