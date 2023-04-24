White House Deputies to Join Shyan Selah for Brave New World's Black Eco Chamber Spring Mixer

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Eco Chamber is pleased to announce that the upcoming Spring Networking Event Mixer, our final mixer of the season, will be taking place Saturday, April 29, 2023. Black Eco Chamber mixers are events designed to provide an opportunity for members of the Black Eco Chamber to connect with other professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners of color in the community and explore potential business partnerships.

"Our work in this is just beginning."

The Spring Networking Mixer will feature Black Eco Chamber head advisor and founder of Brave New World Enterprises and The Selah Foundation, Shyan Selah, former 30th District State Representative and current Director of Community Engagement for the Washington State Treasury Department, Jesse Johnson, and the Executive Director and Deputy Director of the White House's Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans, Alexis Holmes and Larry Bowden.

"The White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans was created via an executive order from then President Obama in 2012 and then reordered by President Biden in 2021 as the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans (Initiative) with an increased directive that includes a focus on equity and economic opportunity," states Bowden.

"We understand that the Initiative cannot succeed without collaborating with those on the ground whether that be teachers in the classroom, civil rights groups, or organizations fighting for increased economic opportunity for our communities. Part of this work is to highlight organizations such as The Black Eco Chamber in Seattle that are doing the work to educate Black communities on available resources and how to receive them so that we can share with the rest of the country what is working and things that can be implemented more broadly."

Black Eco Chamber Spring Mixer attendees will have the chance to meet with these special guests from Washington, D.C., as well as other like-minded professionals with the focus of building a stronger black business community.

"In 2022, I partnered with Shyan Selah and Brave New World and the Black Eco Chamber program has now provided resources and workshops to support Black entrepreneurs throughout South King County," adds Johnson. "The Black Eco Chamber is rooted in doing business differently, in collaboration and partnership. Participants have a level of understanding about the process that is unmatched. I am so excited to celebrate this work and continue moving our Black business community forward."

"The bottom line is I have always and will always be motivated to build community for, uplift and empower the underdog," says Selah. "Black America in general with all of the historic social and institutional inequities we've faced still have an undying spirit and pride. Economically speaking that underdog vibe has proven to carry the culture, despite the unprecedented odds and obstacles before us, it has carried Black America into noted individual success in education, entertainment, military service, church, politics, sports and many other sectors. Culturally speaking without a community of entrepreneurs, business owners, property owners, etc., it is difficult to have a collective lift as a community. This work is designed to identify the existing, as well as cultivate and support the emerging, entrepreneurs in our community so that we can begin to experience equity in its truest forms. I'm excited to celebrate our community of entrepreneurs at this mixer with Larry and Alexis from the White House as well as my brother Jesse Johnson from State Treasury. Our work in this is just beginning."

The Black Eco Chamber Spring Mixer event will take place at the Twin Lakes Golf & Country Club, located at 3583 SW 320th Street Federal Way, WA 98023. This event is free with complimentary food and beverage provided. Registration for the event is now open, on the Black Eco Chamber website: www.blackecochamber.com

About the Black Eco Chamber:

The Black Eco Chamber is a small business incubator geared towards serving business owners and entrepreneurs of color and is presented by Brave New World Enterprises in partnership with the Washington State Department of Commerce. The program provides resources, workshops, education, and networking opportunities to Black professionals with a goal of fostering black economic empowerment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brave New World