Zepp Health Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.zepp.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@zepp.com.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The Company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 20 million units in 2022. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, California.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corporation

Grace Yujia Zhang

E-mail: ir@zepp.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com

