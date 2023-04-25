Calsense named Small Business of the Year in 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction Awards

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce award recognizes Calsense's business achievements and company culture

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart irrigation industry pioneer Calsense has been named Small Business of the Year in the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards. The award winners were announced at a gala luncheon at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa on Monday, April 24.

For almost four decades, Calsense has helped create a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools.

Calsense CEO A.J. van de Ven said winning the Business of the Year award was a badge of honor for his company.

"We are delighted to have been recognized by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce," he said. "Calsense was founded in Carlsbad in 1986 and we are proud to have directly contributed to the City's water conservation efforts for over 30 years. We're Carlsbad residents, so winning this award means a huge amount to the whole team at Calsense. It's even more special to win in 2023, the 100th anniversary of the Carlsbad Chamber's founding."

For almost four decades, Calsense has helped create a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools and strategies, directly incorporating input from its customers. Calsense helps those customers save money, manage labor, and conserve water using advanced technologies, including machine learning. The company's innovative Irrigation Management as a Service™ (IMaaS) was launched in 2022, making Calsense weather-based irrigation solutions available to an even wider group of users.

The CBAD Small Business of the Year Award is for companies with 100 employees or less. It recognized Calsense's 2022 business achievements, including its California Green Business Network Certification and its further nationwide expansion, alongside the strength of its company culture, its innovations such as IMaaS, its job creation regionally and nationwide, and its philanthropic and educational efforts, which extend throughout San Diego County.

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bret Schanzenbach said: "Calsense was so deserving of this award as Business of the Year, not just for what they do as a business, water conservation, but for everything they do to engage with and give back to our community. They are a true asset to Carlsbad."

About Calsense

Calsense is a partner with the Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense® program in promoting water efficient products and services. For 37 years, the company has contributed to providing a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools and strategies, directly incorporating input from its customers. Calsense helps its customers conserve water, manage labor, and ultimately save money through smart irrigation. The company's industry-leading technology and support bridge the gap between irrigation designer, installer, landscape maintainer and water manager to provide the support needed at each phase of a project. Customers partner with Calsense for a reliable system that provides long-term value. For more information, visit www.calsense.com.

WaterSense is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

