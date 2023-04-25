MyEggBank Acknowledges National Infertility Awareness Week with Special IG Live Author of New Children's Book on Discussion around Conception

Virtual event to discuss egg donation experience and how parents can navigate the conversation of conception through ART

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyEggBank® (MEB), the premier network of donor egg banks and practices in North America and part of Inception Fertility™, is hosting an Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 PM CT to acknowledge National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) and Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (CIAW), taking place April 23-29, 2023. MEB is part Inception Fertility™, North America's largest provider of comprehensive fertility products and services.

Led by Betsy John, Business Development Manager at MEB, this virtual conversation discusses the science behind egg donation and what aspiring parents and donors need to know about the process. Joining MEB is Rebecca Morrison, mental health professional and author of The Search for The Magical Egg, a book that bridges together magic and medicine to beautifully illustrate how Sheldon, a young turtle who lives in the deep, blue sea, asks his parents the age-old question: Where do babies come from?

The story the parents tell is an underwater search for the perfect egg – to make a turtle just like Sheldon. Morrison will share her own journey to building her family through MEB's services and how parents can talk to their children about their conception through assisted reproductive technologies. In addition to using MEB for third-party reproductive services, Morrison was a patient at Regional Fertility Program (RFP) in Calgary, Albert, part of The Prelude Network®, the fastest growing clinical network in North America and also part of Inception Fertility, where she received premium IVF services.

"MyEggBank is excited to invite aspiring parents and donors to learn more about the process of egg donation and share with them how our premium services can be part of their family building journey," says Betsy John, Business Development Manager at MEB. "We are also proud to include Rebecca in our event and expand our conversation to include those who have used egg donation – or any form of reproductive medicine – to provide insight into how to handle delicate conversations with children that are factual and rooted in love."

Launched in 2010, MEB was the first frozen-egg donor bank to license vitrification know-how to its participating network of clinics; vitrification is a process that rapidly freezes eggs and embryos through state-of-the-art technology that significantly increases pregnancy success rates. Today, with more than 150 affiliate clinics, MEB boasts the largest number of live births using frozen donor eggs, more than any egg bank in North America. To improve financial accessibility to egg donation services, MEB offers a Conceive with Confidence guarantee program.

"I wrote The Search for The Magical Egg as a way to satisfy my child's curiosity about how he came into this world in a way that was filled with love and would help enhance his self-esteem," says author Rebecca Morrison. "My hope is that other parents will find this book to be a valuable resource as they navigate similar conversations, and that their children walk away from those conversations with a deep understanding of how loved they are. I am thankful to MyEggBank for sharing their platform with me." https://www.preludefertility.com/

The IG Live can be accessed at @myeggbankmeb during National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) and Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (CIAW) on Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 PM CT.

About MyEggBank®

Launched in 2010, MyEggBank® (MEB) is the premier network of donor egg banks and practice in North America. It offers aspiring parents who are seeking egg donation as a way to build their families an opportunity to experience the fertility journey through education, compassionate care that utilizes the latest science and technologies in assisted reproductive medicine. It also provides egg donors with a personalized and comfortable experience, while welcoming new clinics to its growing network. Part of the Inception Fertility brand of families, MyEggBank is a pioneer in reproductive care as it is the first frozen-egg donor bank to license state of the art vitrification know how to its affiliate clinics, and this innovation has led MEB to having the highest number of live births than any egg bank in North America.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

