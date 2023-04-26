Arete receives AT&T Cybersecurity's New Partner of the Year award

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete®, a leading incident response and managed security services company, was presented with AT&T Cybersecurity's New Partner of the Year award at their Managed Security Services Provider appreciation event on April 25, 2023. The award is given to an organization that demonstrates excellence in growth, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on AT&T's USM Anywhere platform.

Through this partnership, AT&T and Arete provide their clients with the best possible protection against cyber threats.

Through the partnership, Arete's clients can leverage the power of AT&T's USM Anywhere SIEM Platform with Arete's curated threat intelligence to add a greater level of protection across their environment.

"We are honored to be named AT&T Cybersecurity's New Partner of the Year," said Arete CEO Joe Mann. "Our complementary partnership combines unique threat intelligence from AT&T's USM Anywhere SIEM platform with Arete's XDR platform to provide our clients threat detection sooner in the threat lifecycle. This provides insights into risky conditions within their environment and greater clarity on changes needed to reduce risk. We look forward to a future of continued growth together as we work to transform the way organizations prepare for, respond to, and prevent cybercrime."

As the threat landscape continues to evolve and cyberattacks become more sophisticated, businesses need reliable cybersecurity solutions that can keep pace with these changes and strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Through this partnership, AT&T and Arete provide their clients with the best possible protection against cyber threats.

Arete transforms the way organizations prepare for, respond to, and prevent cybercrime. With decades of technical and board-level cyber risk experience, our global team of cybersecurity experts has been on the front lines of some of the world's most challenging data breaches and ransomware attacks. Our complete offerings — from incident response to managed and advisory services — are designed to help companies address the full threat lifecycle and strengthen their overall security posture.

