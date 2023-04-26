TrueCar Releases Analysis of April Industry Sales

Average APRs stabilizing for new and used vehicles



SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,328,691 units in April 2023, up 10% from a year ago and about even with March 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,109,132 units, up 8% from a year ago and up 1% from March 2023.

Days to Turn by Average MSRP (PRNewswire)

"Sales are expected to improve in April YoY with strong fleet demand and stabilizing APRs," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Interest rates on vehicle loans appear to be plateauing as manufacturers offset higher financing costs with increased APR-based relief. Welcomed good news for retail consumers. Affordability concerns remain and we're seeing demand for lower-priced vehicles, under $30K, move vehicles off the lot more quickly."

"During the pandemic, OEMs focused on building higher trim vehicles, and now that inventory has begun creeping back up, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw increased incentives to make the higher trim options more appealing when many consumers are searching for lower trim levels," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional April Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for April 2023 are expected to be up 10% from a year ago and about even with March 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for April 2023 are expected to be up 20% from a year ago and down 7.6% from March 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 2.8% from a year ago and down 1% from March 2023 .

Used vehicle sales for April 2023 are expected to reach about 3 million, down 1% from a year ago and down 6% from March 2023.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.95%, on par with March 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10.79%, down from 11% in March 2023 .

The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.





Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 35,640 28,678 37,734 24.3 % 29.1 % -5.5 % -1.9 % Daimler 28,979 31,065 28,179 -6.7 % -3.1 % 2.8 % 6.8 % Ford 170,398 175,942 170,414 -3.2 % 0.6 % 0.0 % 3.8 % GM 227,111 200,972 230,537 13.0 % 17.4 % -1.5 % 2.3 % Honda 115,849 93,250 116,746 24.2 % 29.0 % -0.8 % 3.0 % Hyundai 75,816 66,707 81,060 13.7 % 18.0 % -6.5 % -2.9 % Kia 68,723 59,063 71,294 16.4 % 20.8 % -3.6 % 0.1 % Nissan 83,862 74,668 103,174 12.3 % 16.6 % -18.7 % -15.6 % Stellantis 128,743 143,078 140,019 -10.0 % -6.6 % -8.1 % -4.5 % Subaru 49,445 45,748 53,213 8.1 % 12.2 % -7.1 % -3.5 % Tesla 55,832 48,432 58,859 15.3 % 19.7 % -5.1 % -1.5 % Toyota 178,095 186,510 175,684 -4.5 % -0.8 % 1.4 % 5.3 % Volkswagen Group 50,302 45,949 51,521 9.5 % 13.7 % -2.4 % 1.4 % Industry 1,328,691 1,254,895 1,383,158 5.9 % 10.0 % -3.9 % -0.2 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 33,389 27,550 35,607 21.2 % 25.9 % -6.2 % -2.6 % Daimler 27,031 29,137 26,853 -7.2 % -3.7 % 0.7 % 4.5 % Ford 121,696 129,821 118,645 -6.3 % -2.7 % 2.6 % 6.5 % GM 171,040 156,562 174,836 9.2 % 13.4 % -2.2 % 1.6 % Honda 112,218 88,044 114,449 27.5 % 32.4 % -1.9 % 1.8 % Hyundai 70,469 66,027 75,046 6.7 % 10.8 % -6.1 % -2.5 % Kia 66,569 55,539 63,443 19.9 % 24.5 % 4.9 % 9.0 % Nissan 64,097 60,982 75,367 5.1 % 9.2 % -15.0 % -11.7 % Stellantis 91,618 112,947 92,021 -18.9 % -15.8 % -0.4 % 3.4 % Subaru 46,343 44,306 50,478 4.6 % 8.6 % -8.2 % -4.7 % Tesla 54,087 37,470 57,758 44.3 % 49.9 % -6.4 % -2.8 % Toyota 158,275 164,168 153,561 -3.6 % 0.1 % 3.1 % 7.0 % Volkswagen Group 46,166 44,503 47,836 3.7 % 7.7 % -3.5 % 0.2 % Industry 1,109,132 1,068,187 1,137,316 3.8 % 7.8 % -2.5 % 1.3 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 2,251 1,128 2,127 99.6 % 107.3 % 5.8 % 9.9 % Daimler 1,948 1,928 1,326 1.0 % 4.9 % 46.9 % 52.6 % Ford 48,702 46,121 51,769 5.6 % 9.7 % -5.9 % -2.3 % GM 56,071 44,410 55,701 26.3 % 31.1 % 0.7 % 4.5 % Honda 3,631 5,206 2,297 -30.2 % -27.6 % 58.1 % 64.2 % Hyundai 5,347 680 6,014 686.6 % 716.8 % -11.1 % -7.7 % Kia 2,154 3,524 7,851 -38.9 % -36.5 % -72.6 % -71.5 % Nissan 19,765 13,686 27,807 44.4 % 50.0 % -28.9 % -26.2 % Stellantis 37,125 30,131 47,998 23.2 % 28.0 % -22.7 % -19.7 % Subaru 3,102 1,442 2,735 115.1 % 123.3 % 13.4 % 17.8 % Tesla 1,745 10,962 1,101 -84.1 % -83.5 % 58.4 % 64.5 % Toyota 19,820 22,342 22,123 -11.3 % -7.9 % -10.4 % -7.0 % Volkswagen Group 4,136 1,446 3,685 186.1 % 197.1 % 12.2 % 16.5 % Industry 215,593 186,510 242,300 15.6 % 20.0 % -11.0 % -7.6 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 6.3 % 3.9 % 5.6 % 60.6 % 12.0 % Daimler 6.7 % 6.2 % 4.7 % 8.3 % 42.8 % Ford 28.6 % 26.2 % 30.4 % 9.0 % -5.9 % GM 24.7 % 22.1 % 24.2 % 11.7 % 2.2 % Honda 3.1 % 5.6 % 2.0 % -43.9 % 59.3 % Hyundai 7.1 % 1.0 % 7.4 % 592.1 % -4.9 % Kia 3.1 % 6.0 % 11.0 % -47.5 % -71.5 % Nissan 23.6 % 18.3 % 27.0 % 28.6 % -12.6 % Stellantis 28.8 % 21.1 % 34.3 % 36.9 % -15.9 % Subaru 6.3 % 3.2 % 5.1 % 99.0 % 22.1 % Tesla 3.1 % 22.6 % 1.9 % -86.2 % 67.0 % Toyota 11.1 % 12.0 % 12.6 % -7.1 % -11.6 % Volkswagen Group 8.2 % 3.1 % 7.2 % 161.4 % 14.9 % Industry 16.2 % 14.9 % 17.5 % 9.2 % -7.4 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual BMW 2.7 % 2.3 % 2.7 % Daimler 2.2 % 2.5 % 2.0 % Ford 12.8 % 14.0 % 12.3 % GM 17.1 % 16.0 % 16.7 % Honda 8.7 % 7.4 % 8.4 % Hyundai 5.7 % 5.3 % 5.9 % Kia 5.2 % 4.7 % 5.2 % Nissan 6.3 % 6.0 % 7.5 % Stellantis 9.7 % 11.4 % 10.1 % Subaru 3.7 % 3.6 % 3.8 % Tesla 4.2 % 3.9 % 4.3 % Toyota 13.4 % 14.9 % 12.7 % Volkswagen Group 3.8 % 3.7 % 3.7 %

95.5 % 95.6 % 95.3 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual BMW 3.0 % 2.6 % 3.1 % Daimler 2.4 % 2.7 % 2.4 % Ford 11.0 % 12.2 % 10.4 % GM 15.4 % 14.7 % 15.4 % Honda 10.1 % 8.2 % 10.1 % Hyundai 6.4 % 6.2 % 6.6 % Kia 6.0 % 5.2 % 5.6 % Nissan 5.8 % 5.7 % 6.6 % Stellantis 8.3 % 10.6 % 8.1 % Subaru 4.2 % 4.1 % 4.4 % Tesla 4.9 % 3.5 % 5.1 % Toyota 14.3 % 15.4 % 13.5 % Volkswagen Group 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.2 %

95.8 % 95.2 % 95.5 %

ATP



Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $69,233 $66,630 $68,176 3.9 % 1.6 % Daimler $79,179 $68,382 $79,373 15.8 % -0.2 % Ford $53,313 $48,862 $52,560 9.1 % 1.4 % GM $51,853 $50,401 $52,576 2.9 % -1.4 % Honda $37,753 $36,406 $38,019 3.7 % -0.7 % Hyundai $37,372 $36,863 $36,729 1.4 % 1.7 % Kia $34,246 $34,700 $33,716 -1.3 % 1.6 % Nissan $36,834 $35,883 $37,817 2.7 % -2.6 % Stellantis $56,804 $54,168 $55,629 4.9 % 2.1 % Subaru $34,836 $34,904 $34,954 -0.2 % -0.3 % Toyota $43,174 $39,814 $43,068 8.4 % 0.2 % Volkswagen Group $48,582 $48,545 $48,823 0.1 % -0.5 % Industry $45,251 $44,018 $45,651 2.8 % -0.9 %

$1,233

-$399





Incentives



Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $3,131 $1,309 $3,020 139.2 % 3.7 % Daimler $3,096 $1,354 $2,823 128.6 % 9.7 % Ford $1,496 $1,435 $1,391 4.3 % 7.5 % GM $2,026 $1,926 $1,837 5.2 % 10.3 % Honda $957 $960 $1,083 -0.3 % -11.6 % Hyundai $1,081 $775 $1,086 39.4 % -0.5 % Kia $819 $669 $755 22.5 % 8.5 % Nissan $1,944 $1,595 $1,979 21.9 % -1.8 % Stellantis $2,818 $1,925 $2,525 46.4 % 11.6 % Subaru $832 $719 $826 15.8 % 0.8 % Toyota $684 $844 $750 -18.9 % -8.8 % Volkswagen Group $2,655 $1,252 $2,603 112.1 % 2.0 % Industry $1,606 $1,327 $1,542 21.0 % 4.1 %

$278

$64





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW 4.5 % 2.0 % 4.4 % 130.3 % 2.1 % Daimler 3.9 % 2.0 % 3.6 % 97.5 % 9.9 % Ford 2.8 % 2.9 % 2.6 % -4.4 % 6.0 % GM 3.9 % 3.8 % 3.5 % 2.3 % 11.9 % Honda 2.5 % 2.6 % 2.8 % -3.9 % -11.0 % Hyundai 2.9 % 2.1 % 3.0 % 37.6 % -2.2 % Kia 2.4 % 1.9 % 2.2 % 24.1 % 6.8 % Nissan 5.3 % 4.4 % 5.2 % 18.7 % 0.9 % Stellantis 5.0 % 3.6 % 4.5 % 39.6 % 9.3 % Subaru 2.4 % 2.1 % 2.4 % 16.0 % 1.1 % Toyota 1.6 % 2.1 % 1.7 % -25.2 % -9.0 % Volkswagen Group 5.5 % 2.6 % 5.3 % 111.9 % 2.5 % Industry 3.5 % 3.0 % 3.4 % 17.7 % 5.1 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Apr 2023 Forecast Apr 2022 Actual Mar 2023 Actual YOY MOM Industry $60,125,012,997 $55,238,281,390 $63,142,196,182 8.8 % -4.8 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)



About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueCar.com