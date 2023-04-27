AEM Founder Robert Koelsch to Present at the ACT EXPO's TRU Workshop

NEWARK, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Energy Machines' (AEM.GREEN) CEO Robert Koelsch will present at the TRU Workshop at Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Koelsch will present on the eTRU Trailer Tech Outlook workshop from 1:15 – 2:30pm on Monday, May 1st.

AEM's Zero Emission TRUs are the only CA state approved refrigerated units for multi and single temperature equipment.

Robert Koelsch is the co-inventor of the SolarTechTRU, AEM's all-electric transportation refrigeration unit (TRU). Thomson Reuters recently awarded Koelsch as a Who's Who Alternative Energy Professional of the year for 2022, and he won the recognition again for 2023.

AEM's innovative Zero Emission TRUs are the only California state approved refrigerated units for multi and single temperature units, with over a decade of successful road test safety and reliability data behind it. AEM currently has 98 units actively operating in California. The California Clean Off Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) has been awarding zero emissions vouchers to AEM since 2020. "The CORE program has been a great incentive to start the process of transitioning to Zero Emission refrigerated trailer operations" said Mike Marshall, PLM VP Sales West and Zero Emissions. "I live in California and personally appreciate the leadership to promote alternative energy in the transportation industry."

PLM Fleet LLC, a leader in Refrigerated Fleet Management, is currently offering full-service leasing and rental solutions for AEM's SolarTechTRU. Additionally, PLM offers a full suite of site solutions to support the trailers, including training, maintenance, telematics, program management to earn ESG and WAIRE credits, site evaluations, and infrastructure deployment.

