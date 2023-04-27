Federated Hermes, Inc. reports first quarter 2023 earnings

Q1 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.78

Total assets under management reach all-time high $701.0 billion

Money market assets reach record $505.8 billion

Board declares $0.28 per share dividend, a 4% increase from Q4 2022

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.78 for Q1 2023, compared to $0.61 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $69.6 million for Q1 2023, compared to $55.9 million for Q1 2022.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $701.0 billion at March 31, 2023, up $69.9 billion or 11% from $631.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $32.1 billion or 5% from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q1 2023 were $679.4 billion, up $32.2 billion or 5% from $647.2 billion reported for Q1 2022 and up $45.8 billion or 7% from $633.6 billion for Q4 2022.

"Federated Hermes' record assets under management were driven by money market asset increases accompanied by further increases across nearly all other long-term asset classes from the previous quarter, demonstrating once again the value of our diversified business mix," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "As interest rates continued their rise and as investors considered regional banking issues, many withdrew deposits from small and medium-sized banks and continued to embrace the benefits of money market funds—high credit quality, short duration, diversification, transparency, daily liquidity and market yields. Federated Hermes had positive net flows into a range of our money market products—from government to prime. Additionally, in fixed income, we saw more than $1 billion of flows into our Total Return Bond Fund, which seeks attractive opportunities by allocating across sectors—investment-grade corporate, high yield, structured products, municipals and international—in an effort to take advantage of changing markets while managing risk."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share, a 4% increase from Q4 2022. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023. During Q1 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 132,592 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $4.7 million.

Equity assets were $83.6 billion at March 31, 2023, down $8.1 billion or 9% from $91.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $2.1 billion or 3% from $81.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $87.5 billion at March 31, 2023, down $4.6 billion or 5% from $92.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $0.8 billion or 1% from $86.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Sustainable IG Credit Fund, Federated Hermes Corporate Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $21.2 billion at March 31, 2023, down $1.9 billion or 8% from $23.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $0.4 billion or 2% from $20.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022.

Money market assets were a record $505.8 billion at March 31, 2023, up $85.2 billion or 20% from $420.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $29.0 billion or 6% from $476.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Money market fund assets were $357.3 billion at March 31, 2023, up $77.8 billion or 28% from $279.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $21.4 billion or 6% from $335.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022.

Financial Summary

Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022

Revenue increased $57.4 million or 18% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and an increase in revenue due to higher average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During Q1 2023, Federated Hermes derived 52% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity, 13% from fixed-income and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 47% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $56.2 million or 23% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $19.1 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 as compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q1 2022.

Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022

Revenue increased $8.3 million or 2% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to two fewer days in Q1 2023.

Operating expenses decreased $13.1 million or 4% due to a prior quarter impairment charge, partially offset by an increase in compensation expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $4.1 million or 36% primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 as compared to Q4 2022.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $75.8 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $57.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended %

Change

Q1 2022

to Q1

2023

Quarter

Ended %

Change

Q4 2022

to Q1

2023

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2022 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 263,982 $ 232,994 13 %

$ 256,949 3 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 79,180 73,507 8

75,847 4 Other service fees, net 39,027 18,263 114

41,103 (5) Total Revenue 382,189 324,764 18

373,899 2













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 136,878 133,965 2

123,994 10 Distribution 93,333 48,562 92

90,718 3 Systems and communications 19,972 19,494 2

20,549 (3) Professional service fees 16,220 13,468 20

16,100 1 Office and occupancy 12,874 11,322 14

10,905 18 Advertising and promotional 4,342 2,732 59

6,967 (38) Intangible asset related 3,326 3,334 0

34,746 (90) Travel and related 3,231 1,795 80

3,913 (17) Other 6,847 6,143 11

2,258 203 Total Operating Expenses 297,023 240,815 23

310,150 (4) Operating Income 85,166 83,949 1

63,749 34













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 10,312 (10,602) 197

14,413 (28) Debt expense (3,125) (1,222) 156

(3,200) (2) Other, net 122 83 47

191 (36) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 7,309 (11,741) 162

11,404 (36) Income before income taxes 92,475 72,208 28

75,153 23 Income tax provision 21,009 17,611 19

13,518 55 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 71,466 54,597 31

61,635 16 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 1,865 (1,266) 247

5,138 (64) Net Income $ 69,601 $ 55,863 25 %

$ 56,497 23 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.61 28 %

$ 0.63 24 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 84,875 88,270



84,731

Diluted 84,875 88,270



84,743

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.27



$ 0.27







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.5 million, $2.4 million and $2.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 487,989 $ 521,754 Other current assets 148,263 129,277 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,213,922 1,209,574 Other long-term assets 148,805 159,874 Total Assets $ 1,998,979 $ 2,020,479





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 212,190 $ 257,413 Long-term debt 347,645 347,581 Other long-term liabilities 292,933 307,972 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 39,508 61,821 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,466,858 1,411,055 Treasury stock (360,155) (365,363) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,998,979 $ 2,020,479

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Equity





Beginning assets $ 81,523 $ 74,684 $ 96,716 Sales1 5,631 5,265 6,992 Redemptions1 (4,736) (6,015) (7,070) Net sales (redemptions)1 895 (750) (78) Net exchanges 103 86 (174) Impact of foreign exchange2 108 1,219 (454) Market gains and (losses)3 1,000 6,284 (4,334) Ending assets $ 83,629 $ 81,523 $ 91,676







Fixed Income





Beginning assets $ 86,743 $ 85,365 $ 97,550 Sales1 6,047 5,920 7,424 Redemptions1 (7,127) (9,755) (9,437) Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,080) (3,835) (2,013) Net exchanges (101) (142) 146 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 3,524 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 38 239 (104) Market gains and (losses)3 1,861 1,592 (3,433) Ending assets $ 87,461 $ 86,743 $ 92,146







Alternative/Private Markets





Beginning assets $ 20,802 $ 20,182 $ 22,920 Sales1 1,265 1,127 644 Redemptions1 (792) (1,190) (505) Net sales (redemptions)1 473 (63) 139 Net exchanges 1 (6) 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 368 1,513 (637) Market gains and (losses)3 (470) (824) 687 Ending assets $ 21,174 $ 20,802 $ 23,109







Multi-asset





Beginning assets $ 2,989 $ 2,902 $ 3,780 Sales1 47 72 74 Redemptions1 (144) (165) (132) Net sales (redemptions)1 (97) (93) (58) Net exchanges 2 2 5 Market gains and (losses)3 79 178 (172) Ending assets $ 2,973 $ 2,989 $ 3,555







Total Long-term Assets





Beginning assets $ 192,057 $ 183,133 $ 220,966 Sales1 12,990 12,384 15,134 Redemptions1 (12,799) (17,125) (17,144) Net sales (redemptions)1 191 (4,741) (2,010) Net exchanges 5 (60) (23) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 3,524 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 514 2,971 (1,195) Market gains and (losses)3 2,470 7,230 (7,252) Ending assets $ 195,237 $ 192,057 $ 210,486





1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,342 $ 38,181 $ 43,180 $ 43,563 $ 13,050 $ 7,752 $ 2,851 $ 138 $ 102,423 $ 89,634 Sales 3,171 2,460 4,255 1,792 844 421 47 0 8,317 4,673 Redemptions (2,996) (1,740) (4,699) (2,428) (657) (135) (139) (5) (8,491) (4,308) Net sales (redemptions) 175 720 (444) (636) 187 286 (92) (5) (174) 365 Net exchanges 90 13 (101) 0 24 (23) 2 0 15 (10) Impact of foreign exchange2 85 23 25 13 224 144 0 0 334 180 Market gains and (losses)3 1,040 (40) 956 905 (445) (25) 71 8 1,622 848 Ending assets $ 44,732 $ 38,897 $ 43,616 $ 43,845 $ 13,040 $ 8,134 $ 2,832 $ 141 $ 104,220 $ 91,017





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type (in millions) Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Total Fund Assets





Beginning assets $ 102,423 $ 100,993 $ 135,294 Sales 8,317 8,274 9,857 Redemptions (8,491) (12,559) (13,104) Net sales (redemptions) (174) (4,285) (3,247) Net exchanges 15 (32) (21) Impact of foreign exchange1 334 1,810 (766) Market gains and (losses)2 1,622 3,937 (6,292) Ending assets $ 104,220 $ 102,423 $ 124,968







Total Separate Account Assets3





Beginning assets $ 89,634 $ 82,140 $ 85,672 Sales4 4,673 4,110 5,277 Redemptions4 (4,308) (4,566) (4,040) Net sales (redemptions)4 365 (456) 1,237 Net exchanges (10) (28) (2) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 3,524 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 180 1,161 (429) Market gains and (losses)2 848 3,293 (960) Ending assets $ 91,017 $ 89,634 $ 85,518







Total Long-term Assets3





Beginning assets $ 192,057 $ 183,133 $ 220,966 Sales4 12,990 12,384 15,134 Redemptions4 (12,799) (17,125) (17,144) Net sales (redemptions)4 191 (4,741) (2,010) Net exchanges 5 (60) (23) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 3,524 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 514 2,971 (1,195) Market gains and (losses)2 2,470 7,230 (7,252) Ending assets $ 195,237 $ 192,057 $ 210,486





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 By Asset Class









Equity $ 83,629 $ 81,523 $ 74,684 $ 80,988 $ 91,676 Fixed-income 87,461 86,743 85,365 86,253 92,146 Alternative / private markets 21,174 20,802 20,182 21,785 23,109 Multi-asset 2,973 2,989 2,902 3,135 3,555 Total long-term assets 195,237 192,057 183,133 192,161 210,486 Money market 505,800 476,844 441,294 439,697 420,596 Total Managed Assets $ 701,037 $ 668,901 $ 624,427 $ 631,858 $ 631,082











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 44,732 $ 43,342 $ 40,633 $ 44,207 $ 51,890 Fixed-income 43,616 43,180 44,896 48,215 54,830 Alternative / private markets 13,040 13,050 12,680 13,911 14,847 Multi-asset 2,832 2,851 2,784 3,001 3,401 Total long-term assets 104,220 102,423 100,993 109,334 124,968 Money market 357,346 335,937 309,859 298,031 279,514 Total Fund Assets $ 461,566 $ 438,360 $ 410,852 $ 407,365 $ 404,482 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 38,897 $ 38,181 $ 34,051 $ 36,781 $ 39,786 Fixed-income 43,845 43,563 40,469 38,038 37,316 Alternative / private markets 8,134 7,752 7,502 7,874 8,262 Multi-asset 141 138 118 134 154 Total long-term assets 91,017 89,634 82,140 82,827 85,518 Money market 148,454 140,907 131,435 141,666 141,082 Total Separate Account Assets $ 239,471 $ 230,541 $ 213,575 $ 224,493 $ 226,600 Total Managed Assets $ 701,037 $ 668,901 $ 624,427 $ 631,858 $ 631,082

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 By Asset Class









Equity $ 84,155 $ 79,544 $ 81,809 $ 85,785 $ 92,034 Fixed-income 88,209 87,849 87,042 88,740 95,475 Alternative / private markets 20,938 20,926 21,193 22,230 22,848 Multi-asset 3,012 2,988 3,144 3,337 3,621 Total long-term assets 196,314 191,307 193,188 200,092 213,978 Money market 483,083 442,334 438,601 417,778 433,254 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 679,397 $ 633,641 $ 631,789 $ 617,870 $ 647,232











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 45,055 $ 43,131 $ 45,135 $ 47,504 $ 52,419 Fixed-income 43,961 44,099 47,489 51,173 57,413 Alternative / private markets 13,062 13,140 13,432 14,297 14,746 Multi-asset 2,869 2,855 3,012 3,193 3,460 Total long-term assets 104,947 103,225 109,068 116,167 128,038 Money market 333,358 309,232 301,940 275,631 291,157 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 438,305 $ 412,457 $ 411,008 $ 391,798 $ 419,195 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 39,100 $ 36,413 $ 36,674 $ 38,281 $ 39,615 Fixed-income 44,248 43,750 39,553 37,567 38,062 Alternative / private markets 7,876 7,786 7,761 7,933 8,102 Multi-asset 143 133 132 144 161 Total long-term assets 91,367 88,082 84,120 83,925 85,940 Money market 149,725 133,102 136,661 142,147 142,097 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 241,092 $ 221,184 $ 220,781 $ 226,072 $ 228,037 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 679,397 $ 633,641 $ 631,789 $ 617,870 $ 647,232

