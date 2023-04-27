International Soccer Academy and FC Bayern Munich Work Together To Identify Top Youth Soccer Players in the USA

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Soccer Academy, the top soccer academy that empowers American youth soccer talents to play in Europe, is proud to announce a collaboration with the prestigious FC Bayern Munich, one of the world's most successful sports organizations to identify top youth soccer players in the USA.

"The US soccer landscape has established itself as a huge source of talent," said Dee Kundra, Managing Director (Americas) at FC Bayern München. "We are committed to nurturing the next generation of players, offering the chance for them to grow in a world class academy like ours. Together with the International Soccer Academy, we look forward to welcoming players."

Sharing the "Mia san Mia" mentality with aspiring American youth soccer players is the goal for these two organizations. "We have already started working closely with FC Bayern Munich to identify talented youth soccer players born in 2007 and 2008 for the elite FC Bayern Global Academy launching this fall," said Eddie Loewen, cofounder of International Soccer Academy.

Players approved for this high-level development pathway at the Global Academy will train at the new state-of-the-art the FC Bayern Campus youth academy, which is spread out over 12 acres and includes a 2,500-seater youth stadium in Munich.

"We are honored to team up with FC Bayern," said International Soccer Academy cofounder Diane Scavuzzo. "We are proud of our proven track record of successfully creating Integrated Academies with professional soccer clubs and look forward to helping the Bundesliga Champions launch their Global Academy."

Interested players can apply virtually - click here to send in highlights for scouts to review.

FC Bayern Munich is one of the most globally respected clubs in soccer and has won over 80 trophies, including winning the Champions League 6 times and 32 Bundesliga titles. FC Bayern Munich's youth academy has produced some of the biggest names in football, including Thomas Muller, David Alaba and 20-year-old Jamal Musiala.

"We look forward to welcoming a group of talented young players from the United States at our FC Bayern Campus this fall," said Halil Altintop, Director of Sport of FCB Campus. "Our goal is to offer the best training conditions possible, and contribute to their development over the course of the next eight months."

"I am committed to developing outstanding opportunities for young footballers in North America," said Loewen. "We share a commitment to excellence and a passion for developing the next generation of football talent with FC Bayern Munich. We are proud to be working with one of the most successful European clubs internationally."

International Soccer Academy and FC Bayern's collaboration is a significant milestone and represents a major step forward in the development of young football talent all across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

About International Soccer Academy

International Soccer Academy was established in the United States in 2020 to provide a groundbreaking pathway for talented North American players. By 2021, International Soccer Academy expanded to the prestigious Academy of Schalke 04, the Knappenschmiede followed by a second Integrated Academy team at the Bundesliga Club, Hertha Berlin, and a third team at Sportwerk in Germany. Following a unique methodology in each of the centers, International Soccer Academy gives North American players the opportunity to play and train in Europe with a view to developing their skills and showcasing their talent to generate professional opportunities.

For more information, please visit the International Soccer Academy or email Diane Scavuzzo.

About FC Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich is one of the world's most successful sports organizations on and off the field. Since the club's foundation in 1900, FC Bayern has won 31 national championships, 20 domestic cups as well as six UEFA Champions League titles, making it the most successful German team in history. FC Bayern is also renowned globally for its financial success, youth development and supporter culture. The club's unique ownership structure sees more than 295,000 club members own a majority share, more than any other sports organization in the world. FC Bayern is one of the strongest brands in global sports with over 900 million people interested in the club.

For editorial requests, please contact: mediaamericas@fcbayern.Com

