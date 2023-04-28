INCLUDES 6 SONGS PREVIOUSLY UNAVAILABLE ON DSPS

LISTEN HERE

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and pop-culture's ultimate multi-hyphenate Mya celebrates 25 years of her seminal double platinum-certified self-titled debut with the digitally remastered release of Mýa (Digital Deluxe 25th Anniversary) out now on all streaming platforms via Interscope/UMe. Mya25 notably expands the tracklisting of her eponymous debut with six songs previously unavailable on DSPs—until now.

MÝA CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF MÝA WITH DIGITAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OUT TODAY (PRNewswire)

Listen to Mýa (Digital Deluxe 25th Anniversary) HERE.

Mya said: "Since my debut, I've had so many incredible creative partners. I'm excited to revisit my archives and share my music to my fans around the world."

Tonight, April 28th, Mya will go live on Instagram with Ivie Ani at 7pm ET, followed by making her Twitch debut with a special 3point5 #BehindtheBusiness Livestream on May 2nd at 1pm PT/4m ET hosted by Jaz Woods, and a digital fan gathering hosted by 1824 on May 10th at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

Mýa initially unveiled the album on April 21, 1998. Right out of the gate, she landed a Top 10 single with the smash "It's All About Me." Powered by "Movin' On" and "My First Night Without You," the album went on to reach the Top 30 of the Billboard 200, sell over 1.6 million units stateside, and receive a platinum certification from the RIAA. It also picked up nominations at the NAACP Image Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards. Speaking to the record's legacy, Vibe raved, "Accolades aside, Mya remains one of the definitive R&B albums of its era, is regarded as a certified classic and will always be remembered as the music world's introduction to its creator." Complex touted "Movin' On" as one of the "Best R&B Videos of the '90s."

Among the bonus tracks, the collection flaunts a fresh remix of "Movin' On, (featuring Silkk the Shocker)," Ric Wake's Spanish-version of "My First Night With You," and a new R&B remix of "It's All About Me." Other new tracks include a 25th Anniversary Mix of "It's All About Me" in addition to sped-up versions of "Movin' On Remix" and "It's All About Me"—which will be available to fans for the first time ever.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Experience the definitive vision of Mýa now!

Mya (Digital Deluxe 25th Anniversary)

What Cha Say Movin' On Baby It's Yours Keep On Lovin' Me It's All About Me *featuring Sisqo If You Died I Wouldn't Cry Cause You Never Loved Me Anyway We're Gonna Make Ya Dance If You Were Mine Bye Bye * featuring Missy Elliott Anytime You Want Me Don't Be Afraid My First Night With You Movin' On Remix** *featuring Silkk the Shocker It's All About Me (25th Anniversary Mix)** It's All About Me (New R&B Remix)** My First Night With You (Spanish Version)** Movin' On Remix (Sped Up)**+ It's All About Me (Sped Up)**+

**Bonus Tracks

+Previously Unreleased

About Mya:

Grammy Award winning entertainer Mya is a globally celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, actress, dancer, choreographer, model, philanthropist, activist, and entrepreneur. With a career spanning over 25 years, Mya's alluring talent echoes around the globe and across decades as a beloved, respected artist. Her self-titled debut album in 1998 went double platinum, producing hit singles such as "It's All About Me," "Movin On," and "My First Night With You." Collaborations with renowned artists such as Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, P!nk, and Missy Elliott on the Grammy winning "Lady Marmalade" and other hits such as "Ghetto Supastar", "Take Me There", "Case of the Ex", "Girls Dem Sugar", "Free" & "My Love is like Wo!" solidified her status as a cross-genre international staple. Mya is also a highly respected indelible talent across film, television, Broadway, and gaming, with a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance in the Academy Award-winning film "Chicago." In 2008, Mya began her own independent label, Planet 9, and has since released various compilations and Grammy Nominated albums. In 2023, Mya marks her 25th anniversary in the entertainment industry…with the best yet to come!

www.myamya.com | https://mya.komi.io/ | @myaplanet9 on all socials

