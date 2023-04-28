Mike Seavers Joins Yuga Labs as Chief Technology Officer

Former EVP of Development at Epic Games will lead innovation and technology strategy for Yuga's next stage of growth

MIAMI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuga Labs , web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), 10KTF, Otherside, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, today announced that Mike Seavers will be joining the company on May 22 as Chief Technology Officer. He will be succeeding current CTO and Co-Founder Kerem Atalay, who will remain with the company as a close strategic advisor.

Seavers joins with over two decades of experience as a technology and product leader. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of Development at Epic Games, where he led the development teams behind Unreal Engine, Fortnite, the Epic Games Store, and more. Prior to joining Epic Games in 2021, Seavers was Chief Technology Officer of Riot Games, supporting League of Legends, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra.

Seavers' experience extends beyond gaming; he's a world class leader who specializes in building innovative platforms for some of the best known Fortune 500 companies.

"Mike has a proven track record of taking organizations to the next level, and he shares our vision for how important digital identity and community will be for the future of the internet. We have an opportunity to be the web3 platform at the forefront of community and social engagement, through media and entertainment, and Mike's expertise will help us scale to achieve that," said Daniel Alegre, CEO of Yuga Labs. "I am also delighted that Yuga Labs will continue to benefit from Kerem's innovative thinking and technical expertise. He has been instrumental in building our company and community into what it is today."

"There have been rare moments over my career where I felt like a new technology was creating a true paradigm shift for the world," said Seavers. "I recognize that web3 is one of those moments, and I am absolutely thrilled to join Yuga Labs to help usher in a new era of the internet that impacts the world for the better."

Yuga continues to shape the future of web3 through unparalleled storytelling, experiences and community and has welcomed talented individuals from top companies such as Google, Oculus, Twitter, Apple, Dune Games, Monolith Gaming, WB Gaming, Microsoft, Coinbase, and American Express.

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they've made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

