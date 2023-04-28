Smart Automobile works with APEX Technologies and Phoenix to Explore AI and Blockchain-based IoT

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Technologies, a leading China-based data and AI company, and Phoenix, a Hong Kong-based decentralized AI platform, is working with Smart Auto in the Greater China Region to explore AI-driven IoT capabilities for enhanced user experience and personalization.

With the proliferation of electric smart cars as well as vehicle network connectivity, AI-driven systems that seamlessly allow AI models to interact with vehicle and user are rapidly springing into implementation. With such systems one ever-present issue is the fine line between intelligent systems adding value to the user experience and preserving user privacy.

APEX Technologies, who provides Smart Auto in China with an AI-enabled and user-centric big data platform, is working with Smart and other automotive brand partners to explore privacy-preserving decentralized AI capabilities for electric cars. The approach is to integrate an enterprise blockchain-based system that enables portion of the AI computation and training to occur on the local device (vehicle) instead of the cloud, enhancing user privacy. The approach is generally known as "federated learning".

This is where Phoenix, a Hong Kong-based decentralized AI firm that focuses on combining decentralized infrastructure with AI plays a key role. APEX Technologies intends to over the course of next year, utilize Phoenix's capabilities and technologies to conduct over a dozen research and pilot programs partnered with major organizations for decentralized AI, federated learning, and edge computing.

"Currently a lot of the hype and focus of the AI space is on large language models and NLP, but we believe that enterprise deep learning and decentralized AI computation models such as federated learning is a necessity in the AI growth cycle", said Jet Liu, APEX Technologies' VP of Product.

