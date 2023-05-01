Celebrate National BBQ Month with Affordable, Restaurant Quality Family BBQ Meals Curated by Lloyd's®#¹⁶⁰;Barbeque and Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef of Pig Beach BBQ

Enjoy a Variety of Convenient Barbeque Recipes for Under $25

AUSTIN, Minn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Lloyd's® barbeque products, one of the leaders in heat-and-serve barbeque in America, have again joined forces with Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef & Partner of Pig Beach BBQ to celebrate National BBQ Month in May. These barbeque icons have curated affordable and authentic barbeque meals for the entire family that are all under $25.

Lloyds® Pig Beach Barbeque Chicken Pizza – Who doesn’t love pizza? Easy and fun for the entire family to prepare, you can add everyone’s favorite toppings. (PRNewswire)

"What better way to celebrate National BBQ Month than bringing families and friends together over some delicious food," said Rhonda Ihrke, Lloyd's® barbeque brand manager. "Working with barbeque experts and award winners like Matt and all our friends at Pig Beach BBQ, we wanted to put together some fun recipes that families can enjoy that are not only amazing, but also budget friendly and easy to make."

"I love collaborating with the Lloyd's® brand because they offer quality meats that are tender, flavorful, and perfectly smoked paired with our World Champion Mustard BBQ sauce," said Chef Matt Abdoo. "We've loved curating delicious BBQ meals with Lloyd's®, as featured in several recipes found in our cookbook, Pig Beach BBQ Cookbook: Smoked, Grilled, Roasted, and Sauced . These National BBQ Month recipes are a sure way to elevate your summer grilling with ease."

National BBQ Month Family Recipes:

Lloyds ® Pig Beach Barbeque Chicken Pizza – Who doesn't love pizza? Easy and fun for the entire family to prepare, you can add everyone's favorite toppings. For this recipe, we paired our Lloyd's® hickory-hardwood-smoked pulled chicken with Pig Beach mustard barbeque sauce with arugula, shallots and banana peppers! Full recipe here: https://www.hormel.com/Recipes/LLOYD%E2%80%99S%C2%AE-Pig-Beach-BBQ-Chicken-Pizza-with-Arugula.

Lloyd's® Pig Beach Barbeque Pulled-Pork Mac-N-Cheese – A classic dish we turned into a barbeque masterpiece. We added some flair to traditional mac-n-cheese by adding a package of Lloyd's® pecanwood-smoked pulled pork with Pig Beach mustard barbeque sauce for a hearty meal everyone will truly enjoy. Full recipe here: https://www.hormel.com/Recipes/LLOYD%E2%80%99S%C2%AE-Pig-Beach-BBQ-Pulled-Pork-Mac-N-Cheese.

Grilled Baby Back Ribs – A tasty recipe, and we do all the hard work for you. Just pick up your favorite Lloyd's® ribs and heat them up on the grill for a delicious meal for the entire family. Cooking instructions can be found here: https://www.hormel.com/Recipes/LLOYDS-Barbeque-Ribs.

Founded in 1978, Lloyd's Barbeque Company (Mendota Heights, Minn.) is owned by Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company. Founder Lloyd Segel created Lloyd's Barbeque with a unique passion and a singular vision: his love of barbeque. Through years of dedication, Segel captured the secret of making and packing a restaurant-quality rib. He pioneered a new category by developing unique vacuum-packed, fully cooked barbeque ribs that are ready to heat and eat in minutes. Today, your whole family can enjoy the rewards of his endeavors — the perfect barbeque solution for the time-pressed cook.

In June 2020, the Lloyd's® barbeque brand partnered with Pig Beach BBQ, a two-time world barbeque sauce champion, to produce two mouthwatering products: Lloyd's® pecanwood-smoked and seasoned pulled pork and Lloyd's® hardwood-smoked and seasoned pulled chicken with Pig Beach mustard barbeque sauce.

For additional information on Lloyd's® barbeque products, including, recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/Hormel-Lloyds.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

Contact: Media Relations

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

Celebrate National BBQ Month this May by picking up your favorite Lloyd’s® ribs and heat them up on the grill for a delicious meal for the entire family for under $25. (PRNewswire)

A classic dish we turned into a barbeque masterpiece. We added some flair to traditional mac-n-cheese by adding a package of Lloyd’s® pecanwood-smoked pulled pork with Pig Beach mustard barbeque sauce for a hearty meal everyone will truly enjoy. (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation