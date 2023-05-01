GOODYEAR LAUNCHES TWO NEW KELLY PRODUCTS, KELLY EDGE® TOURING A/S AND KELLY EDGE® SPORT

The Kelly Edge® Touring A/S and Kelly Edge® Sport products provide quality, long lasting security and reliability for everyday driving

AKRON, Ohio, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the latest additions to the Kelly Tire portfolio with the new Kelly Edge® Touring A/S and Kelly Edge® Sport. Both products are built to deliver all-around performance with the security and responsiveness today's drivers demand and fit a sensible budget. Available now in over 75 of the most popular sizes, for all major vehicle makes and models, the new Kelly Edge® Touring A/S and the Kelly Edge® Sport tires are made with an innovative tread design and incorporate features and compounds meant to offer security and performance for daily commuting.

The new Kelly® Edge® Touring A/S is a reliable, all-season tire that will safely get drivers from point-a to point-b while providing confident handling and secure everyday driving. (PRNewswire)

"We're very excited to introduce the Kelly Edge Touring A/S and the Kelly Edge Sport tires to the market because they provide everyday drivers with products designed with their driving needs in mind," said Michiel Kramer, director, Product Marketing, Goodyear Consumer, North America. "Whether you need stability or responsive, agile performance, these new Kelly tires will deliver for you and your daily driving needs."

The new Kelly Edge® Touring A/S is a reliable, all-season tire that will get drivers from point A to point B while providing confident handling and secure everyday driving. Features of the new Kelly Edge® Touring A/S include:

Biting Tread Block Edges designed to help provide all-season traction in wet, dry and snowy conditions.

Sweeping Grooves help evacuate water and slush from the tread for enhanced grip.

Sturdy Angled Tread Blocks help stabilize the tread footprint to promote long treadwear.

Symmetrical Tread Pattern helps provide confident handling and a smooth ride.

Silica Tread Compound helps improve treadwear and wet traction.

The new Kelly Edge® Sport is the tire choice for drivers looking for value-driven, dependable all-season performance. This tire is designed to be responsive to the needs of today's performance-minded vehicles and drivers. Features of the new Kelly Edge® Sport include:

Improved Tread Compound designed to help enable enhanced wet handling and stopping*.

Asymmetric Tread Design helps enable enhanced all-season handling.

Sweeping Circumferential Grooves within the tread design help enable improved traction.

Contoured Edges designed to help reduce road noise and enhance tread life.

These new Kelly tire offerings are just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

*Compared to its predecessor.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Features of the new Kelly® Edge® Touring A/S include biting tread block edges and sweeping grooves designed to provide all-season traction and evacuate water and slush. Sturdy angled tread blocks and a symmetrical tread pattern help stabilize the tread footprint and provide confident handling. (PRNewswire)

The new Kelly® Edge® Sport is the tire choice for drivers looking for value-driven, dependable all-season performance. This tire is designed to be responsive to the needs of today’s performance-minded vehicles and drivers. (PRNewswire)

Features of the new Kelly® Edge® Sport include an improved tread compound and an asymmetric tread design to help enable enhanced wet handling and all-season handling. Sweeping circumferential grooves and contoured edges help enable improved traction, enhanced tread life and performance. (PRNewswire)

For all-season traction at an attractive price, Kelly® tires are a smart choice. They provide everyday drivers with value-conscious options that fit within their budgets and their needs — with availability in popular sizes for today’s vehicles. (PRNewswire)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company