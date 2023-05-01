Oceania Cruises Takes Delivery of and Announces Leadership Team for Newest Ship Vista

MIAMI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has welcomed its newest ship – Vista. Delivered at Fincantieri's shipyard in Genoa, Italy, Oceania Cruises' initial Allura Class ship features several firsts in the realms of dining, accommodation and guest experience.

Members of Oceania Cruises' Vista team and the Fincantieri Team (PRNewswire)

This 67,000-ton, 791-foot-long ship is one of the most anticipated new ships to join the global cruise fleet in 2023. The 1,200-guest Vista boasts the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, three brand-new dining concepts and operates with a market-leading service ratio of two staff members for every three guests. She is highly anticipated by brand loyal and new guests alike, with only a few select staterooms available for her inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean.

Vista builds on Oceania Cruises' exemplary reputation of destination-rich itineraries with world-class service and The Finest Cuisine at Sea® by offering 11 culinary venues, three of which are new concepts – Ember, a signature restaurant featuring elevated American cuisine; Aquamar Kitchen, which brings wellness offerings to a new level; and The Bakery at Baristas, an expansion of popular coffee bar Baristas, serving freshly baked French and Italian pastries. In addition to an elevated mixology program with innovative specialty cocktails, Vista's new Broadway-caliber productions feature recognizable songs by some of the world's most beloved artists and contemporary dance numbers led by "Dancing with the Stars" choreographer Britt Stewart.

"Today we usher in a new era for Oceania Cruises with the delivery of Vista," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "We could not have built such an exceptional ship without the close partnership enjoyed with Fincantieri. We thank each and every person who had a hand in bringing her to life. From the smallest of design details to the largest per capita galley at sea, Vista is a marvel that will be enjoyed by guests for decades to come."

When constructing Vista, Fincantieri's key intention was to embody Oceania Cruises' commitment to luxury and top-of-the-line guest experiences. The innovative ship is a reflection of Fincantieri's extensive abilities and commitment to quality.

Vista will be christened on May 8, 2023, in an exclusive glittering ceremony in Valletta, Malta, by her godmother, celebrated Italian-American chef, author, restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis. The christening is due to begin at 9 PM CEST, and the event will be livestreamed at 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST/9 PM CEST/5 AM AEST (next day) for anyone who wishes to join. The event site and livestream registration can be found here: www.VistaCelebration.com .

After her summer season in the Mediterranean, Vista will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

As Oceania Cruises takes delivery, the line announces its leadership team for Vista. The newly appointed shipboard leaders bring widespread experience from longstanding careers in the industry to their new roles leading 800 crew members on the 1,200-guest ship.

Vista Leadership Team

Captain Luca Manzi: Born in Chiavari, just east of Portofino, Italy, Captain Luca Manzi, Vista's dynamic leader, has always been fascinated by life at sea. He graduated from the Marine Academy and the Navy Academy. With a career spanning over three decades, including serving as a lieutenant in the Italian Navy and commanding cargo ships, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role.

Staff Captain Edgardo Cossu: A native of Sardinia, Italy, Edgardo Cossu was born and raised in the small fishing village of Camogli, known as the "City of a Thousand White Sailing Ships." Ever since he was a child, he had a passion for the sea, deciding to embark at a young age as a sailor working on small local ferries and private yachts. After graduating maritime nautical school, he began his career sailing around the world working on cargo and cruise ships.

General Manager Dominique Nicolle: Hailing from Brittany, France, Dominique Nicolle started his career as a trained chef working in high-end restaurants in Germany. In 1994, he entered the cruise industry during which time he has held multiple positions ranging from chef to general manager.

Executive Chef Frederic Camonin: Born in France, Frederic Camonin has been surrounded by cooking for as long as he can remember, starting with his family's catering business. Since attending culinary school in Verdun he has myriad experiences to his credit including time spent at French restaurants and brasseries as well as catering. For the past 20 years, he has dedicated his life to traveling the world as a chef at sea, furthering his passion for elevated cuisine.

Food & Beverage Director Susanna Cahyadi: Susanna Cahyadi was born and raised on a farm in the North West province of South Africa. She completed her studies in hospitality management in Phalaborwa and worked at various private game reserves and lodges before joining Insignia in 2011. She relished her time on board and has expanded her career at sea ever since.

Cruise Director Paul Baya: Originally from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, Paul Baya now resides in Coconut Grove (Miami), Florida. He attended Lynchburg College in Virginia on a singing scholarship majoring in communications and minoring in theatre performance. In 1995, days after graduating college, Paul started working on board his very first ship which launched his illustrious career in the industry.

A full overview of Vista's 2023 and 2024 itineraries can be found at OceaniaCruises.com . For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest newbuild, Allura, on order for delivery in 2025. Oceania Cruises is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is the leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 30 ships and more than 60,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to nearly 500 destinations worldwide. NCLH has seven additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, adding over 19,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com

Stefano Guzzetti, Shipyard Director and Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises (PRNewswire)

Oceania Cruises Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises