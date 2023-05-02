AMERICA PARTIES WITH TEA: TWISTED TEA HARD ICED TEA SURPRISES FANS WITH NEW, ICONIC ROCKET POP FLAVOR

America's Favorite Hard Iced Tea is Unveiling a New Flavor and Packs Perfect for Fan to Crush All Summer Long

BOSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation's No. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is making sure "America Parties with Tea" this summer with the surprise release of a new, limited-edition flavor, Twisted Tea Rocket Pop. A taste as big and as bright as fireworks on the Fourth of July, this limited-edition Twisted Tea combines the bold, iconic flavors of Rocket Pop – including lemon-lime, cherry and blue raspberry – with the smooth and delicious taste of America's favorite hard iced tea.

Available exclusively in this summer's limited-edition Twisted Tea Party Pack, this new flavor fits right in with a pack so damn delicious fans will be picking it up all summer long. In addition to the new Rocket Pop flavor, Twisted Tea's new Party Pack features Twisted Tea Original, Half & Half and Peach, and sports an all-American makeover for a festive addition to any party.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Fans looking for a Twisted Tea big in flavor and in size can pick up the brand's most twisted pack ever: The Twisted Tea Party Pouch. Featuring 1.3 gallons of deliciously refreshing Twisted Tea Original, this pouch allows fans to get creative when sharing with friends – whether they pass it, pour it, crush it or slap it.

"The secret is out: America loves to party with Twisted Tea, and we're ready to fuel the fun this summer," said Erica Taylor, Senior Brand Director for Twisted Tea. "Launching brand-new Twisted Tea Rocket Pop is the perfect way to kick-off the season. An adult take on the frozen treat, these nostalgic flavors get a big upgrade when combined with the smooth and delicious real iced tea taste of Twisted Tea. A throwback flavor with a kick of alcohol, this is sure to become a fan-favorite this summer!"

In addition to the new Party Pack, the brand is also unveiling new Tea Drop TV spots just in time for warmer weather. Featuring real Twisted Tea fans sourced right from the brand's social pages, this new spot celebrates a larger-than-life day at the lake with Twisted Tea. And just like real-life, fun and pandemonium ensue once Twisted Tea shows up.

For more information on where to find Twisted Tea, visit TwistedTea.com and follow along @TwistedTea on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more. Please drink responsibly.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

