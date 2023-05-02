The Andersons, Inc. Reports Quarterly Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
First Quarter Highlights:
- Company reported a net loss attributable to The Andersons of $15 million, or $0.44 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA was $55 million for the quarter
- Trade reported pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income of $24 million, a record first quarter
- Renewables produced a pretax loss of $83 million due to a previously announced non-cash impairment and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $6 million
- Nutrient & Industrial (formerly Plant Nutrient) reported a pretax loss of $10 million on a slow start to the planting season
"Once again, our Trade business led the way for the quarter. The team continues to execute well and we are seeing positive results from our base business, as well as, recent growth investments. The Renewables team was faced with lower ethanol crush margins to start the quarter but showed improvement over 2022 on an adjusted basis. The Nutrient & Industrial business was faced with declining fertilizer prices and deferred customer purchasing in the quarter. In April, customers have engaged and prices have firmed a bit as fieldwork began in our service geography. While some of the typical first quarter business will shift into Q2, we do not expect that all the business will be recovered," said President and CEO Pat Bowe.
"We are making good progress on several growth opportunities. We remain focused on executing within our stated strategy in our core grain and fertilizer verticals including further focus on renewables and new opportunities in renewable diesel feedstocks," continued Bowe. "We remain confident in the long-term outlook for the company and achieving our previously stated goal."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Variance
Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
$ (65.0)
$ 10.6
$ (75.6)
Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1
(20.6)
10.2
(30.8)
Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1
8.1
10.2
(2.1)
Trade1
23.6
3.7
19.9
Renewables1
6.3
5.5
0.8
Nutrient & Industrial
(10.4)
10.7
(21.1)
Other
(11.4)
(9.8)
(1.6)
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company
(14.8)
6.1
(20.9)
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1
6.8
6.1
0.7
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations (EPS)
(0.44)
0.18
(0.62)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations1
0.20
0.18
0.02
EBITDA from Continuing Operations1
(16.2)
55.8
(72.0)
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1
$ 55.3
$ 55.8
$ (0.5)
1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.
Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management
"Our businesses continue to generate strong operating cash flows and we remain disciplined in our approach to capital spending. We continue to be well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "In light of the current, high interest rate environment, we are strategically managing working capital usage. Our short-term debt funding working capital at the end of the first quarter of 2023 totaled $638 million, less than half of the $1,450 million we borrowed a year ago."
The company used cash of $334 million and $1,075 million in its operating activities for the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and generated $41 million and $40 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.
First Quarter Segment Overview
Trade Generates Strong Earnings; Record Q1
The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income of $24 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $4 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Trade benefited from strong elevation margins in its assets, and excellent merchandising results across the portfolio. Its well-positioned premium food and feed ingredients business also generated good margins. All three lines of business exceeded the 2022 first quarter.
Spring planting is just getting started in the Midwest. Commodity prices have moderated from the highs of last spring, but stocks remain relatively low. With the mix of assets and merchandising capabilities across key geographies, Trade is well-positioned for an expected large 2023 harvest. Unfavorable weather conditions could result in production shortfalls and continuing global supply and demand imbalances, which would allow for continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins.
Adjustments to earnings primarily related to insurance recoveries on the late December fire-damaged inventory.
Trade's first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $44 million, more than double first quarter 2022 EBITDA of $21 million.
Renewables Generates Solid Q1 Adjusted Earnings; Takes Impairment Charge on ELEMENT
The Renewables segment reported a pretax loss of $83 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $6 million in the first quarter, which is comparable to the same period in 2022.
The ELEMENT non-cash impairment charge was $87 million of which $44 million was the company's share.
Ethanol crush margins were weak starting the quarter but rebounded later in the period during the start of the spring maintenance season. Driving demand has also picked up and corn prices have moderated. The merchandising businesses including renewable diesel feedstocks continue to deliver solid results, but were impacted by lower values, partially due to delays in renewable diesel plant startups. Our eastern corn belt production facilities remain well-positioned for corn supply and ethanol margins have strengthened further after the close of the quarter.
Renewables had first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $22 million in 2023, a slight decrease from 2022 first quarter EBITDA of $24 million.
Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Decline; Slow Customer Engagement on Declining Prices
The Nutrient & Industrial segment posted a pretax loss of $10 million, compared to record first quarter income in the prior year of $11 million. Significantly declining market prices continued to keep customers on the sidelines. With strong farmer income and planted acres anticipated to be high, second quarter volumes are expected to improve, but some of the margin decline is not likely to be recovered.
Nutrient & Industrial's first quarter EBITDA was $(1) million compared to 2022 first quarter EBITDA of $19 million.
Income Taxes; Corporate
The company recorded an income tax benefit at an effective rate of 9.1% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 22% - 25%.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 9649408). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/PWwnqVbqG3R and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
Company Description
The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,881,238
$ 3,977,954
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
3,733,227
3,858,419
Gross profit
148,011
119,535
Operating, administrative and general expenses
117,235
101,987
Asset impairment
87,156
—
Interest expense, net
16,625
10,859
Other income, net
8,004
3,918
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
(65,001)
10,607
Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations
(5,884)
4,103
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(59,117)
6,504
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(554)
Net income (loss)
(59,117)
5,950
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(44,367)
447
Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ (14,750)
$ 5,503
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:
Basic earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$ (0.44)
$ 0.18
Discontinued operations
—
(0.02)
$ (0.44)
$ 0.16
Diluted earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$ (0.44)
$ 0.18
Discontinued operations
—
(0.02)
$ (0.44)
$ 0.16
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 70,853
$ 115,269
$ 36,381
Accounts receivable, net
1,125,071
1,248,878
1,050,259
Inventories
1,551,101
1,731,725
1,950,303
Commodity derivative assets – current
222,036
295,588
769,916
Current assets held-for-sale
—
2,871
20,255
Other current assets
81,407
71,622
113,589
Total current assets
3,050,468
3,465,953
3,940,703
Other assets:
Goodwill
129,342
129,342
129,342
Other intangible assets, net
95,134
100,907
111,055
Right of use assets, net
59,209
61,890
51,821
Other assets held-for-sale
—
—
45,264
Other assets, net
89,174
87,175
92,506
Total other assets
372,859
379,314
429,988
Property, plant and equipment, net
678,717
762,729
772,245
Total assets
$ 4,102,044
$ 4,607,996
$ 5,142,936
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 638,210
$ 272,575
$ 1,449,768
Trade and other payables
768,872
1,423,633
741,124
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
309,546
370,524
384,723
Commodity derivative liabilities – current
107,983
98,519
216,836
Current maturities of long-term debt
85,567
110,155
54,158
Current liabilities held-for-sale
—
—
10,200
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
202,133
245,916
205,958
Total current liabilities
2,112,311
2,521,322
3,062,767
Long-term lease liabilities
35,727
37,147
31,419
Long-term debt, less current maturities
486,892
492,518
571,181
Deferred income taxes
54,391
64,080
68,437
Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale
—
—
14,738
Other long-term liabilities
66,311
63,160
77,173
Total liabilities
2,755,632
3,178,227
3,825,715
Total equity
1,346,412
1,429,769
1,317,221
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,102,044
$ 4,607,996
$ 5,142,936
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ (59,117)
$ 6,504
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(554)
Net income (loss)
(59,117)
5,950
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
32,220
34,377
Bad debt expense, net
—
1,255
Stock-based compensation expense
2,596
1,818
Deferred federal income tax
(8,051)
(6,947)
Asset impairment
87,156
—
Other
3,225
3,048
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
125,113
(215,012)
Inventories
178,010
(136,820)
Commodity derivatives
83,148
(277,761)
Other current and non-current assets
(17,543)
(38,810)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(760,292)
(446,096)
Net cash used in operating activities
(333,535)
(1,074,998)
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(25,470)
(20,722)
Purchases of investments
—
(1,333)
Purchases of Rail assets
—
(3,186)
Proceeds from sale of Rail assets
2,871
248
Other
2,792
72
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,807)
(24,921)
Financing Activities
Net receipts under short-term lines of credit
363,619
796,209
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
—
350,000
Payments of short-term debt
—
(200,000)
Payments of long-term debt
(30,251)
(7,566)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner
—
2,450
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner
(9,980)
(9,980)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(5)
(7,310)
Dividends paid
(6,279)
(6,144)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
—
5,024
Common stock repurchased
(1,671)
—
Value of shares withheld for taxes
(6,616)
(3,319)
Other
—
393
Net cash provided by financing activities
308,817
919,757
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
109
99
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(44,416)
(180,063)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
115,269
216,444
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 70,853
$ 36,381
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ (59,117)
$ 6,504
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(44,367)
447
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
(14,750)
6,057
Adjustments:
Transaction related compensation
1,668
—
Asset Impairment
44,450
—
Insurance proceeds and receivables
(17,390)
—
Income tax impact of adjustments1
(7,182)
—
Total adjusting items, net of tax
21,546
—
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 6,796
$ 6,057
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders
$ (0.44)
$ 0.18
Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$ 0.64
$ —
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 0.20
$ 0.18
1
The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25%.
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,877,780
$ 839,516
$ 163,942
$ —
$ 3,881,238
Gross profit
117,178
15,803
15,030
—
148,011
Operating, administrative and general expenses
71,980
8,904
24,132
12,219
117,235
Other income, net
5,983
841
846
334
8,004
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
39,364
(82,513)
(10,438)
(11,414)
(65,001)
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(44,367)
—
—
(44,367)
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 39,364
$ (38,146)
$ (10,438)
$ (11,414)
$ (20,634)
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
(15,722)
44,450
—
—
28,728
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 23,642
$ 6,304
$ (10,438)
$ (11,414)
$ 8,094
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,084,681
$ 683,231
$ 210,042
$ —
$ 3,977,954
Gross profit
67,619
15,191
36,725
—
119,535
Operating, administrative and general expenses
59,543
7,890
25,325
9,229
101,987
Other income (loss), net
3,780
428
804
(1,094)
3,918
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
3,669
5,962
10,743
(9,767)
10,607
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
447
—
—
447
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 3,669
$ 5,515
$ 10,743
$ (9,767)
$ 10,160
1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Net income (loss)1
$ 39,364
$ (82,513)
$ (10,438)
$ (5,530)
$ (59,117)
Interest expense (income)
11,817
3,097
2,182
(471)
16,625
Tax benefit
—
—
—
(5,884)
(5,884)
Depreciation and amortization
8,645
14,472
6,957
2,146
32,220
EBITDA1
59,826
(64,944)
(1,299)
(9,739)
(16,156)
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related compensation
1,668
—
—
—
1,668
Insurance proceeds & receivables
(17,390)
—
—
—
(17,390)
Asset Impairment
—
87,156
—
—
87,156
Total adjusting items
(15,722)
87,156
—
—
71,434
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 44,104
$ 22,212
$ (1,299)
$ (9,739)
$ 55,278
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 3,669
$ 5,962
$ 10,743
$ (13,870)
$ 6,504
Interest expense (income)
8,187
1,767
1,461
(556)
10,859
Tax provision
—
—
—
4,103
4,103
Depreciation and amortization
8,974
16,639
6,579
2,185
34,377
EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 20,830
$ 24,368
$ 18,783
$ (8,138)
$ 55,843
1 Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The Andersons, Inc.
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 102,400
$ 24,880
$ 21,170
$ (59,117)
$ 89,333
Interest expense
16,921
14,982
14,087
16,625
62,615
Tax provision (benefit)
15,753
9,839
9,933
(5,884)
29,641
Depreciation and amortization
33,567
33,322
33,476
32,220
132,585
EBITDA from continuing operations
168,641
83,023
78,666
(16,156)
314,174
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:
Transaction related compensation expense
—
—
—
1,668
1,668
Inventory damage (related insurance recoveries)
—
—
15,993
(17,390)
(1,397)
Asset impairment including equity method investments
4,455
—
9,000
87,156
100,611
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
(3,762)
—
—
—
(3,762)
Total adjusting items
693
—
24,993
71,434
97,120
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 169,334
$ 83,023
$ 103,659
$ 55,278
$ 411,294
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income from continuing operations
$ 44,024
$ 12,290
$ 65,473
$ 6,504
$ 128,291
Interest expense
10,060
8,799
8,444
10,859
38,162
Tax provision
9,677
4,027
11,163
4,103
28,970
Depreciation and amortization
38,949
42,811
36,797
34,377
152,934
EBITDA from continuing operations
102,710
67,927
121,877
55,843
348,357
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:
Transaction related compensation expense
274
243
274
—
791
Gain on sale of a business
—
(14,619)
—
—
(14,619)
Loss from cost method investment
—
2,784
—
—
2,784
Asset impairments
—
—
8,321
—
8,321
Total adjusting items
274
(11,592)
8,595
—
(2,723)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 102,984
$ 56,335
$ 130,472
$ 55,843
$ 345,634
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Cash used in operating activities
$ (333,535)
$ (1,074,998)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
125,113
(215,012)
Inventories
178,010
(136,820)
Commodity derivatives
83,148
(277,761)
Other current and non-current assets
(17,543)
(38,810)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(760,292)
(446,096)
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
(391,564)
(1,114,499)
Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:
Less: Damaged inventory insurance proceeds and receivables
(17,390)
—
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$ 40,639
$ 39,501
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
