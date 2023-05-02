Clarins UK Sets Foundation for Growth with Infor

Premium skincare brand selects Infor WMS to optimise visibility, traceability and productivity at new distribution centre

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that premium skincare brand Clarins UK has deployed Infor WMS warehouse management system. Supporting a new distribution centre, the cloud solution, powered by AWS (Amazon Web Services), will facilitate a standardised, best-in-class digital backbone for the beauty leader. While delivering increased visibility, improved traceability and inventory accuracy, Infor WMS also will enhance order management and dynamic picking, for optimum productivity.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

With a remit to establish a scalable infrastructure for the future, and improve both traceability and accuracy of customer orders, Clarins needed to move away from its previous legacy warehouse management system. Infor's multi-tenant cloud-based WMS was selected with support from Supply Chain Consulting Group. The decision was based on the solution's best-in-class capabilities, and prebuilt processes to enable a fast deployment, as well as scale for the future.

"With the launch of our new distribution centre, we took the opportunity to review our processes and implement a cloud-based, standardised system with best-in-class processes," comments Alison Surridge, business transformation director at Clarins (UK) Ltd. "The project came in ahead of the deadline and under budget, which was crucial as we had a short window to establish everything in order to hit the ground running. We now have a world-class distribution centre, underpinned by the very best digital platform from which to optimise performance and customer service, as well as the flexibility for further expansion.

"Now we have increased visibility of ASNs and shipment order status, and enhanced order management through waves, plus we have significantly improved the traceability and accuracy of our inventory through Infor WMS. The fact that the system is so easy to use means operative onboarding time has reduced, and a more streamlined warehousing operation inevitably means that we can deliver better service to our customers."

"Clarins' new distribution centre represents a perfect example of a major brand embracing the potential of digital to drive greater scale, performance and agility. Our 'engage' workshop drove home confidence that Infor was the right project partner to deliver this transformative technology in the new distribution centre," comments Mike Weeks, solution specialist for distribution industries at Infor. "Automation and integration are key to optimising performance in a modern warehouse, and through instilling the right processes, supported by world-class software capabilities, Clarins is in the best position to build on the success of its brand and adapt its operations as market dynamics evolve in the coming years."

Learn more about Infor WMS: https://www.infor.com/solutions/scm/warehousing/warehouse-management-system

About Clarins

Clarins is a French family-owned company recognised throughout the world for its award-winning skin care formulations, (No 1 premium skin care in Europe – source NPD trends) make-up and spa treatments. Pioneers of plant science, all of its ingredients are carefully sourced with the utmost care for the environment as well as their effectiveness. Unrivalled French laboratory expertise fused with state-of-the-art technology ensures the ingredients are delivered in an optimal formula to achieve maximum results. Driven by an approach that prioritises continuous innovation with a deep commitment to responsible beauty, the brand's success is also underpinned by the close relationship and dialogue it cultivates with its customers. Clarins continues to create many revolutionary industry firsts – problem-solving formulations that deliver impressive results for customers at every stage of their lives. Clarins has made bold innovation its signature with pioneering formulas that are constantly being reinvented, and best-sellers that stand the test of time. Visit https://www.clarins.co.uk/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

