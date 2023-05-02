Finix Is Now A Payments Processor: Simplifying The Payments Stack for More Seamless Operations

With direct integrations to American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa, Finix offers businesses everything they need to build world-class payments and embedded fintech experiences.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Finix announced its launch as a payments processor. As a processor, Finix is directly connected to all major U.S. card networks—American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa. This allows Finix to offer more businesses instant onboarding, innovative products, and streamlined payment operations.

"From day one, Finix has built for the most complex customers and use cases and put all of that power behind simple APIs and an easy-to-use dashboard with low-code, no-code solutions. We offer flexible, reliable technology that scales with businesses as they grow and as payments technology evolves," said Richie Serna, Finix CEO. "As a processor, we can reach more businesses and offer even more configurability, reliability, and pricing flexibility through a single integration."

"Becoming an acquiring processor is a tremendous achievement. Finix has joined an elite group, and we firmly believe their modern, tech-forward approach to payments will quickly set them apart," said Pathward SVP of Payment Solutions, Phil Ricci. "We are pleased to be the trusted bank partner supporting Finix as it expands its business model and look forward to working together to increase availability, choice, and opportunity for businesses, and as a result, for more consumers."

Now that Finix is a processor itself, it can offer customers the following:

Improved economics and opportunities for streamlining operational cost

Greater control over payment operations

Increased efficiency for finance and operations teams

Higher availability and uptime

Integrated compliance and in-house PCI tools

Reliable and streamlined reporting that can aid in settlements

Faster speed to market and product velocity by removing third-party dependencies

Hundreds of new industry verticals (MCCs), markets, and commercial opportunities

Higher authorization rates with an expanded quantity of industries supported

Streamlined sponsorships for new PayFacs and registered Marketplaces

"We are thrilled about Finix becoming a processor," said Kam Bain, Director of Strategy at Beyond. "As our payment facilitation partner, they've been outstanding from the start. Our integration was seamless, they have superb ongoing customer support, and we appreciate their speed of innovation. Finix single-handedly enabled us to process payments for ourselves and our clients. We're excited that we can now rely on them as another layer in our payments stack."

Similarly, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express certified Finix as a processor thanks to Finix's payments expertise and industry-leading technology.

"As an agile processing partner, Finix is moving payments technology forward by streamlining operations for platforms and payment facilitators," said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships at Visa. "We're proud to have Finix directly connected to our network to bring dynamism and innovation to the acquirer space."

"Finix is an exciting and cutting-edge company streamlining modern payments," said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. "Mastercard is committed to enabling our fintech partners with the resources they need to build the next generation of secure and seamless experiences. We're delighted to work with Finix to enable direct connectivity and help power an inclusive digital economy."

"Finix makes it easy for software platforms of all sizes to process payments with this launch," said Jennifer Cruz, Vice President of Global Marketing and Strategic Client Management at Discover. "By connecting to Discover® Global Network, Finix will expand their suite of merchant benefits, which enriches the payments experience for our cardholders."

"We're focused on making accepting card payments simple and seamless for our merchant partners," said Kristy Cook, Vice President of Payment Consulting US/LAC at American Express. "Working with Finix as a direct connect processor gives our merchants even more choice as they grow their businesses while navigating new payment technology and payment innovations."

To learn more about Finix as a processor and its product offerings, please reach out to sales@finix.com.

Media Contact: press@finix.com

