GreenPower Debuts All-Electric Aluminum Medium-Duty Utility Truck, the Next-Generation Vocational Solution for Fleets

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sectors, today at ACT Expo unveiled the EV Star Utility, a purpose-built, all-electric, all-aluminum utility stake bed truck. The EV Star Utility is built on the company's EV Star Cab & Chassis and is designed for vocational applications such as landscaping, construction, agriculture, public works and more.

GreenPower’s new EV Star Utility. (PRNewswire)

Built to maximize vehicle payload, the EV Star Utility features state-of-the-art aluminum materials and electric vehicle (EV) technologies that maximize and lighten the load without compromising structural integrity.

"With the EV Star Utility, we set out to create an all-electric vehicle that would quickly solve the supply and demand problem for the electric medium and heavy-duty vehicle market, which has traditionally been dominated by gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting vehicles," said Claus Tritt, vice president of medium duty and commercial sales. "At GreenPower, we will continue to make vehicles that are cleaner and more efficient while providing our customers with a one-stop shopping, zero-emission solution that reduces operating costs."

Built by Lion Truck Body, the EV Star Utility features a payload of up to 5,740 pounds; more than 14,300 pounds gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR); up to 150 miles of range; and inverted aluminum "T" flooring to ensure a watertight, anti-skid and washable interior. The EV Star platform is a purpose-built, zero-emission cab and chassis with a battery pack of 118 kWh and will charge up to 19.2 kW on a standard Level 2 J1772 protocol or 60kW using a DC fast charge.

The EV Star Utility is the second vehicle application built on the EV Star Cab & Chassis following the EV Star Refrigerated Box Truck , which is designed to allow for more payload and longer range for the transportation of goods that require refrigeration. The EV Star Cab & Chassis accommodates a wide variety of mid and last-mile delivery needs while maintaining the benefits of being a zero-emission vehicle.

GreenPower's purpose-built, all-electric commercial vehicles, including the new EV Star Utility and EV Star Refrigerated Box Truck, are eligible for up to $40,000 in tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. GreenPower vehicles also qualify for the New Jersey ZIP program which opened in April with funding of $90 million.

The EV Star Utility is now available for purchase through GreenPower's dealer network. For fleet sales, please contact claus.t@greenpowermotor.com . For more information on GreenPower's all-electric EV Star suite of products or navigating the voucher application process, visit www.greenpowermotor.com .

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

