Hallmark Celebrates moms' forever love with unique gifts and greeting cards for Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Hallmark is giving consumers the chance to show all the moms in their lives how much they mean to them. From moms-to-be to stepmoms and grandmothers, Hallmark's new collection of Mother's Day gifts and greeting cards offers a unique way to honor the special bonds mothers share with their loved ones.
"Mother's Day is a time to show appreciation for all that moms do and celebrate the unique relationships we have with each and every mother figure in our life," said Angie Snow, Senior Merchant Director at Hallmark. "While we appreciate them every day of the year, we should all take some time to say a special thank you this Mother's Day."
Available now, shop Hallmark's Mother's Day collection for a wide selection of Mother's Day gifts, greeting cards and gift wrap.
Mother's Day Gifts
Show all the important mother figures in your life how much you care with the perfect Mother's Day gift.
- For those with a sentimental side, Hallmark's do-it-yourself handprint kits will make a cherished gift. Create a one-of-a-kind gift with this Best Mommy Hands Down Wood Sign Handprint Kit. Celebrate the loves of her life and green thumb with this Never Outgrow My Love Planter Handprint Kit, or whip up some fun in the kitchen with this adorable and useful Tea Towel Handprint Kit.
- Show appreciation for the kind of love that only a mom can give with Hallmark's selection of home décor. Let grandma know you appreciate the heart she puts into your family with this pretty A Nana's Heart Ceramic Tile Quote Sign, or celebrate the ways in which moms love with this Moms Love in Big Ways Wood Quote Sign.
- Preserve memories, commemorate milestones, or nurture relationships when you gift her a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament this Mother's Day. The Sweetest Dream Come True 2023 Porcelain Photo Frame Ornament is a unique way to honor any mom-to-be or expectant grandparent, while the Thank You, Mom Metal Ornament is a treasured reminder of her unconditional love.
- Give her the tool she needs to get through her days with this Mom Essentials Water Jug. Help them start their day with a smile with cute coffee mugs like the Best Mom Ever Mug for mom and this Grandma's Favorite Answer Mug for grandma.
- Hallmark's new Gilmore Girls products highlight the special bond between mother-daughter duo, Rory and Lorelai. Any fan of the show will find familiarity and fun in items like the Lorelai and Rory Stacking Mugs, Why Cook Tea Towel, Life's Short, Talk Fast Popcorn Bowl, or itty bittys® Gilmore Girls Lorelai and Rory Gilmore Plush.
- Relive all the hilarious moments from Friends with fun gifts including Happiness Is Watching Friends Oversized Blanket, Bad Day Pivot Mug and Friends Trivia Jar.
- Curl up with the four iconic women from Golden Girls in this Portrait Blanket at your next watch party. Whether she is a fan of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose or Sophia, she will love this Oven Mitt and Pie Server set.
- Add the finishing touch with Hallmark's wide selection of gift bags and wrapping paper, including the Super Mom Extra-Large Gift Bag With Tissue Paper or the Wavy Lines Small Mother's Day Gift Bag.
Greetings for Mother's Day
On Mother's Day, what moms want most is to hear that they are loved and appreciated, so look to Hallmark's collection of Mother's Day greeting cards to complete the gifting moment. With thousands of options to choose from, Hallmark's collection offers something for every relationship.
- This Best Mom Ever Musical 3D Pop-Up Card with Light features a three-dimensional, laser-cut scene of a colorful bouquet of flowers and embossed, metallic gold foil balloon letters that spell out "Best Mom Ever"
- From the Shoebox collection, this You're a Great Mom Funny Mother's Day Card features a minivan illustration paired with a humorous message about driving kids around that any busy mom is sure to appreciate.
- Paper Wonder's You Deserve This Day Flower Bouquet 3D Pop-Up Mother's Day Card features three-dimensional layers of laser-cut flowers and a butterfly attachment with sparkly glitter accents on a designed base for display.
- Hallmark acknowledges that Mother's Day can be a difficult holiday for some. When it's hard to find the words, look to Hallmark's selection of greeting cards that offer the emotional support, including A Mother's Love Lives Forever Sympathy Card for Loss of Child, God Is Near Religious Sympathy Card for Loss of Mom and Personalized Remembering Their Love Tribute Photo Card.
Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards.
About Hallmark
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.