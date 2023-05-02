Pickleball Franchise Lands Top Executive

Rob Streett brings his vast experience to Pickleball Kingdom

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom Franchising is excited to announce Rob Streett as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 20 years of experience in franchise operations and management, Streett is well-equipped to drive the company's growth in the rapidly expanding pickleball industry.

"I'm confident that we will build Pickleball Kingdom into a household brand." - Rob Streett , COO PK Franchising

Rob Streett's extensive experience includes roles as President and COO of Epic Wings, where he executed on transforming the California-based restaurant concept into a complete business format franchise system that can now scale nationally. He also served as President and COO of Scooter's Coffee, overseeing the growth of over 95 new stores in just 36 months. As Senior Vice President of Franchising at Mrs. Fields Famous Brands, he led the revitalization and expansion of two major franchise brands. He also held senior leadership positions at Cold Stone Creamery and Starbucks Coffee.

At Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, Streett will oversee all aspects of franchise operations, including franchisee support, training, and system-wide growth. His appointment comes as the company looks to expand its franchise system and aggressively grow nationally.

"We are blessed to have Rob join our team," said Ace Rodrigues, CEO of Pickleball Kingdom Franchising. "His extensive experience and track record of success in franchise operations and management make him the ideal candidate to help us take Pickleball Kingdom Franchising to the next level. There's no doubt that Rob will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our ambitious growth goals."

Pickleball Kingdom Franchising is a leading franchisor of indoor pickleball facilities in the United States, with locations soon to be across the country. The company's focus on providing high-quality pickleball experiences has driven its rapid growth, and with Streett's appointment, the company is poised for even greater success.

"I am humbled and honored to be a part of the Pickleball Kingdom family, where my core values align with theirs. Talent and teamwork energize me, and there is no shortage of that at Pickleball Kingdom. With its innovative growth strategy and creativity around the customer experience, I'm confident that we will build Pickleball Kingdom into a household brand."

- Rob Streett, Chief Operating Officer of Pickleball Kingdom Franchising

Streett earned his Executive Certificate from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

