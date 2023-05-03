BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE AND THE WEEKND PARTNER TO LAUNCH "SAMRA ORIGINS" IN CELEBRATION OF ETHIOPIAN CULTURE

Honoring The Weeknd's heritage, Samra Origins is centered around a shared respect for Ethiopia through Ethiopian coffee traditions and a mutual commitment to philanthropy

Donation to The Weeknd's XO Humanitarian Fund, administered by World Food Program USA, supports global hunger relief

OAKLAND, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Bottle Coffee , a global leader in specialty coffee, announced a partnership with multi-platinum recording artist Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and his record label, XO. Together, they have created Samra Origins, a brand and product line celebrating Ethiopian culture and excellence in coffee. Named in honor of The Weeknd's mother Samra, Samra Origins pays homage to his family's heritage with a shared respect for Ethiopia — the proud birthplace of coffee.

Blue Bottle Coffee and The Weeknd Partner to Launch (PRNewswire)

"Ethiopian culture is an important part of my identity and I'm proud to work alongside the Blue Bottle Coffee team to shine a light on Ethiopian traditions, values, and of course, coffee," said Tesfaye. "Growing up, I watched my mother perform Buna Tetu, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. This sensory experience helped shape my understanding of community and taught me to always honor my roots. Samra Origins is a true passion project that I hope will inspire curiosity and encourage support for Ethiopia's people, while also spreading the warmth and friendship so ingrained in Ethiopian culture."

Commemorate Ethiopia's Coffee Heritage

Ethiopia is known as the birthplace of coffee and continues to set the world's standard for expressive flavor. The country's high mountains, cool climate and shaded forest canopies provide ideal conditions to produce high quality coffees. For centuries, Ethiopia has upended expectations, even among coffee lovers, with its uniquely complex, floral and fruited coffees. With approximately 2.2 million farms nationwide, coffee is also a major economic cornerstone of the country. For more than 20 years, Blue Bottle has sourced select coffees from Ethiopia's most premium farms and continues to nurture many long-term partners in the region.

Through Samra Origins, Blue Bottle and The Weeknd are curating and crafting coffees that encapsulate Ethiopian coffee excellence. Coffee plays an integral part in Ethiopian traditions, especially through the time-honored Buna Tetu coffee ceremony.

"Ethiopian coffee is truly in a class of its own and the country holds a special place within our Blue Bottle community," explained Karl Strovink, CEO of Blue Bottle Coffee. "Since Blue Bottle Coffee's inception in 2002, we've sourced coffee from Ethiopia. In 2023, Ethiopia is still consistently among our top origins by volume. I'm excited that we're extending our commitment there with Samra Origins so we can continue to share the best of Ethiopian coffee and support our network of producers in the country."

Samra Origins First Coffee Lands May 9

Blue Bottle's Samra Origins launches this month with a limited release of Exceedingly Rare Ethiopia Wolde Faye Koricha COE #7 ($65 per 100 gram tin), available exclusively online at www.samraorigins.com . Recognized by the Ethiopia Cup of Excellence (COE) - the most prestigious competition and auction of high quality coffees - everything about this single origin coffee, from its processing method to its distinct flavor profile, upholds centuries of traditions originated and perfected by Ethiopian coffee farmers. Producer Wolde Faye Koricha used a natural process for this lot, harkening back to the first coffees ever made that dried under the Ethiopian sun. Its vibrant flavor profile captures the classic notes of fresh fruit and bright florals this region is praised for. Starting today, Blue Bottle guests can sign up online for the waitlist to be the first to know when this coffee drops on May 9, 2023.

Samra Origins Blend Coming Summer 2023

The Weeknd and Samra developed the first Samra Origins blend in collaboration with Blue Bottle's Head of Innovation & Quality, Benjamin Brewer. Brewer selected some of Ethiopia's best coffees to craft three blend variations. During cupping sessions, both The Weeknd and his mother tasted each variation and carefully selected the offering most similar to the coffee Samra brews at home. From there, Blue Bottle carefully worked with The Weeknd to fine tune the blend. After making final adjustments, the end result is a distinctly delicious blend that pays homage to both Samra and Ethiopia with Blue Bottle's signature attention to tasting notes and quality.

Debuting in Summer 2023, the blend whole bean will be available for purchase online and in select Blue Bottle cafes in the US. These cafes will also offer this coffee as cold brew.

A Partnership with Purpose

Born to Ethiopian immigrants, The Weeknd's strong ties to his family's heritage ignited his passion about Ethiopia and giving back to communities in need. The Samra Origins partnership signals a mutual commitment between Blue Bottle Coffee and The Weeknd to maintain traditions and unify communities. As part of The Weeknd's humanitarian efforts, Blue Bottle will donate to the XO Humanitarian Fund , administered by World Food Program USA. The Fund supports the United Nations World Food Programme's lifesaving emergency operations in hunger hotspots around the world, with a special focus on Ethiopia where an estimated 20 million people require urgent humanitarian food assistance. Learn more and donate to the Fund here .

"Samra Origins honors our longstanding commitment to caring for communities around the globe," said Strovink. "We jumped at the opportunity to work with The Weeknd because his advocacy with the World Food Program inspires us to continue lifting up communities in need and highlighting their incredible work."

"We are grateful to have The Weeknd and Blue Bottle Coffee's steadfast support as we work to feed families in hunger hotspots worldwide," said Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA. "Private sector partners like Blue Bottle Coffee are critical in generating both public awareness and funding to save the 43 million people on the brink of starvation across 51 countries."

For full details on Samra Origins and to sign up to be among the first to be notified about upcoming product drops, please visit www.samraorigins.com . Follow along on Instagram and TikTok via @bluebottle.

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest, most sustainable coffee farms. Today, Blue Bottle is a global network of cafes in the US and Asia. We are the leader in specialty coffee, driven by our obsession for quality and our commitment to environmental health. Our belief is simple and our goal unchanged: to connect the world to delicious coffee, because delicious coffee makes life more beautiful. Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

About The Weeknd

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd is one of the most compelling artists of the 21st century. He is currently the most listened to artist in the world on Spotify (10M+ monthly listeners) and is a top 10 artist of all time for RIAA singles. His 2020 album After Hours is the #1 most streamed R&B album of all time (followed by his 2016 album Starboy at #2), and his 80's nostalgic track "Blinding Lights" was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker's 1960 hit "The Twist."

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history . WFP does not endorse any product or service.

