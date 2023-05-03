DUOS Wins "Patient Engagement Innovation Award" in 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DUOS , a digital health company focused on empowering older adults to live independently, announced today that it has been selected as winner of the "Patient Engagement Innovation Award" in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards . This year's honorees were selected by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

DUOS' technology connects older adults and caregivers to the services they need to thrive.

Since its launch in 2020, DUOS has expanded its original human-powered service model for solving aging needs to provide a full suite of technology and engagement products for health plans, providers, and employers. The DUOS System of Aging connects the right Medicare Advantage benefit, community resource or government program, at the right time, driving increased member satisfaction in older adults, reduced stress and burden on caregivers, and more efficient health plan operations.

"More American adults are turning 65 each day, with one in five Americans approaching retirement age, and, unfortunately, over half of older adults have at least one unmet aging need in areas such as transportation, food, or housing," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "DUOS' digital- and virtual-human service engagement options provide flexibility to match the older adult's preferred engagement modality while also lifting a significant portion of the burden from caregivers. We are thrilled to congratulation DUOS on being our pick for the 2023 'Patient Engagement Innovation Award!'"

DUOS engages with Medicare Advantage beneficiaries and their caregivers to connect them with benefits and services they need to thrive. Following an assessment that focuses on the most critical and common aging needs — assistance with transportation, food insecurity, home safety (including frailty and fall risk), community and social isolation, as well as care navigation — DUOS leverages a proprietary platform that includes supplemental benefits for all Medicare Advantage contracts in the United States to match the member with relevant plan benefits, government programs, and community resources. These connections improve benefit utilization for the health plan while increasing member satisfaction by improving health and well-being.

"Many thanks to MedTech Breakthrough for recognizing everything we're doing to support older Americans at DUOS. Our goal is simple - supporting independence and aging at home. Our team works every day to develop technologies that build bridges to overcome barriers to health living in our aging population, connecting them to the services that they need to thrive," said Karl Ulfers, CEO and co-founder of DUOS. "88% of DUOS members report a willingness to stick with their current health insurance plan because of their access to DUOS. And with older adults using technology more than ever, we look forward to continuing to scale our services to millions of individuals across the country."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

DUOS is available in all fifty states, depending on health plan coverage.

DUOS is a digital health company focused on helping older adults stay connected and age independently. Founded in 2020, DUOS focuses on older adults' aging needs and maximizes their well-being by connecting them with untapped health plan benefits and building high trust relationships. The DUOS' System of Aging technology connects caregivers, health plans and healthcare providers to maximize benefits engagement and ensure holistic, personalized support. Listen to our soundtrack on Spotify , follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn , and visit us at getduos.com .

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

