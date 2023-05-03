Euclid Transactional Announces Promotion of Eight New Senior Vice Presidents

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced that eight members of its US team have been promoted to Senior Vice President. These promotions are a testament to these team members' dedication, work-ethic and service to the firm's clients and brokers.

Euclid Transactional congratulates the following for their promotion to SVP:

Claims:

Representations and Warranties Underwriting:

Tax Underwriting:

"We are especially proud of the growth and career development of these team members, and we appreciate all of their hard work in supporting our clients," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal. "Our firm remains committed to advancing talent and promoting from within and we are excited to see our colleagues rising to become leaders in our industry."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 5,105 policies, for deals with a combined value of over $4.1 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of over $530 million from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Euclid Transactional is an equal opportunity employer who recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual or affectional orientation, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as required by applicable law. Euclid Transactional is committed to promoting and maintaining a diverse, inclusive environment where different backgrounds, characteristics and viewpoints are valued. To advance this commitment, we have formed and empowered a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to help us put diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of our hiring process and our company culture—and build a team that better reflects our desire for more equal representation in everything we do.

