Firestorm Labs and EpiSci partner to develop next-generation attritable drone swarming solutions

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firestorm Labs , the developer of the first completely Modular Unmanned Aerial System (MUAS) to deliver affordable mass to the modern battlefield, is partnering with AI autonomy company EpiSci to develop attritable drone swarming solutions.

Bringing best-in-class engineering capabilities from the commercial advanced manufacturing space, Firestorm's proprietary 3D printed interconnecting and interchangeable airframe component technology allows users to modify the vehicle to perform a wide array of mission sets from the same platform; all cemented by an AI/ML-enabled flight computer.

EpiSci's core technology, Tactical AI, is a modular, hybrid AI design architecture enabling trustable, scalable, and high performance autonomous decision-making capabilities across multiple domains including manned-unmanned teaming autonomy, electronic warfare, and JADC2.

Firestorm and EpiSci will work together to implement Tactical AI into Firestorm's MUAS platform, enabling next-generation swarming capabilities in affordable and mission-adaptable unmanned systems to fulfill a variety of critical mission needs. The goal is to reduce cognitive load on the operator, control more platforms with less user input, and ensure mission success in the most challenging environments.

Dan Magy, Co-Founder of Firestorm believes, 'the need for rapidly producing low cost swarming systems in a game changer. We believe a Firestorm-Episci solution gives the US DOD and its allies a unique technology solution to win the next fight.'

"Trusted autonomy combined with a flexible, modular manufacturing approach allows for rapid fielding of affordable mass, providing unmatched capability to the warfighter in an effective and easy to use manner," adds Chris Gentile, VP of Tactical Autonomous Systems at EpiSci. "We're excited to demonstrate another platform which highlights the next generation of autonomous capabilities."

About Firestorm

Firestorm is building the future of modular, open-architecture unmanned aerial systems, supporting the warfighter's needs. Firestorm meets the needs of a changing operational environment, where traditional "manned" solutions will no longer be available. Self-supported is a new reality, and platforms must fill many more mission areas than typical UASs: ISR, EW/SI, and Kinetic solutions integrate seamlessly into a sleek, low-cost system that 3D prints in under 9 hours. Learn more at http://www.launchfirestorm.com.

About EpiSci

EpiSci is a cross-disciplinary artificial intelligence company that develops next generation mission autonomy solutions for national security problems. Demonstrated in flight on platforms from networked, collaborative and autonomous swarm surrogates, to live F-16 dogfighting, EpiSci's Tactical AI family of autonomous systems are powerful, reliable, and quickly adaptable to emerging missions and challenges. Additional applications include manned-unmanned teaming for next generation air dominance, developing advanced wireless tactical communication systems for first responders, and powering autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) swarms with sensor fusion. Learn more at https://www.episci.com .

