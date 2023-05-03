G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW G-SHOCK MOVE WATCH WITH HEART RATE MONITOR

The DWH5600 is the latest addition to G-Shock's MOVE lineup, featuring an iconic square shape and heart rate monitor

DOVER, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced the latest addition to their G-SHOCK MOVE lineup, the DWH5600, which joins the recently launched GBDH2000. The new model boasts heart rate monitoring technology to support daily activity and promote health and wellness while calling back to the original G-SHOCK with the iconic square form.

The DWH5600 offers several modes to support four different activities – running, walking, gym workouts, and interval training – and comes equipped with an optical sensor for measuring heart rate. This sensor uses LED light to measure changes in blood flow to track heart rate, the watch also includes an accelerometer to count steps. Through smartphone connectivity and GPS, this model can also accurately track and adjust the distance data captured by the watch's accelerometer.

Additionally, the DWH5600 is powered through POLAR®, which analyzes the user's data captured by the watch. From training to sleep analysis and breathing exercises, this timepiece records results to improve effectiveness and easily set goals while managing progress. It can also measure blood-oxygen levels. Within standard watch mode, users can manage daily health with app connectivity to fine-tune training efforts and keep performing to the best of their ability.

Bringing the iconic 5600 case shape into the active lifestyle, the DWH5600 incorporates all the features mentioned in an upgraded, compact case for an easier, more comfortable fit on the wrist. Underscoring the emphasis on healthy living, eco-consciousness was kept in mind while designing the watch. Bio-based resins were used on key components of the watch including the case, bezel, and band, as well as bio-based carbon fiber-reinforced resin on the case, a first for G-SHOCK.

The new timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock-resistant structure

200 Meter water resistance

Solar-assisted and USB charging

World time (38 cities + UTC)

Sunrise/Sunset Times

Moon age

1s Stopwatch (100 Hr)

Countdown timer (60 Min.)

4 Daily alarms (with snooze)

Vibration Alert

Full-auto LED (Super Illuminator) light

12/24 Hr Time formats

The G-SHOCK Move DWH5600-1 and DWH5600-2 are now available for presale at $299 at gshock.casio.com. The collection will be available for purchase at select retailers, gshock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store starting May 19th. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

