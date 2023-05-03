Golf NFT project created by BAGC and ALTAVA Group based on BAYC IP

Sales starting on the NILE Marketplace from 4 May

Wemade and ALTAVA Group planning future collaborations to strengthen the blockchain business that will encompass golfers and WEMIX holders.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Korean blockchain company Wemade today launched the new Bored Ape Golf Club (BAGC) NFT collection on its NFT Is Life Evolution (NILE) NFT and DAO platform. BAGC is a golf-themed NFT project utilizing around 110 Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs that was launched in 2022 by ALTAVA Group in collaboration with Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, and Elite Apes. BAGC recorded a remarkable 40,000 concurrent users during the presale period when it made its debut last year through pop-up stores at popular Korean department stores.

Wemade launches new “Bored Ape Golf Club” NEITH NFT collection on NILE (PRNewswire)

NILE is combining its NEITH Covenant with BAGC to create 300 exclusive "golf ball" BAGC NEITH NFTs that will go on sale starting Thursday 4 May 2023. Each of these 300 mystery box NFTs belong to 4 different classes (Eagle, Special, Hole-in-One and Albatross) that entitle the holder to various privileges including golf country club access and a voxelized character awarded only with Special Edition class NFTs.

Purchasing a BAGC NFT will reveal two NFTs: a BAGC NEITH profile picture (PFP) NFT and a MERCH NFT comprising different BAGC sporting goods like t-shirts and boston bags. Users can claim their allocated sporting goods from September 2023 onwards, and also exchange BAGC NEITH PFPs for a designated amount of WEMIX after the covenant date. More information on the new BAGC NEITH NFT collection can be found at www.nile.io/en/life/bagc .

NILE and ALTAVA Group are also planning more blockchain collaborations in the future that will encompass both golfers and WEMIX holders.

About NILE

NILE is the world's first DAO-powered blockchain NFT platform based on a fully decentralized smart contract infrastructure that will redefine the way we identify and express inspiration, creativity, and opportunity. NILE enables trustless and transparent projects in the form of concerts, art exhibits, sports, music, investments, and even businesses to be facilitated and managed through the DAO. www.nile.io

About Wemde

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, and developer & owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users, Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the global games industry pivots to blockchain technology. Wemade is building through subsidiary WEMIX, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. www.wemade.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd