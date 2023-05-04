K-Swiss and McLaren Racing Will Launch Their First Collection at ADDICT's Miami Stores

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Swiss , the iconic American heritage Tennis brand, is thrilled to announce that the very first drop of their multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing will be available for in-store purchase exclusively at ADDICT's Miami-based retail stores.

The collection lands at ADDICT's Bal Harbor and Brickell City locations on May 4th, the day before the Miami Grand Prix, giving fans the opportunity to purchase and wear this exclusive collaboration during F1 racing events!

For this collection, K-Swiss and McLaren have put together the ultimate Fan's Starter Pack, which includes the Si-18 Ultrashot, the Classic VN, the Slide Sandal, and the Tubes Sport style available in both men's and women's sizing.

"This is the first time ever McLaren Racing Shoes with K Swiss have been available for retail. Partnering with both McLaren and ADDICT is an enormous opportunity and a step towards reimagining." says Rob Langstaff, International Brand President of K-Swiss.

"To partner with K-Swiss was a step in the right direction as we continue to excel in innovation and quality. Being able to present the first of three drops during the Miami Grand Prix only expands our mission, giving fans the chance to wear the collection right away. As we seek to push the boundaries of innovation, challenging our industry to adapt instantly, this collaboration reflects that outlook," says Lindsey Eckhouse, Director, Licensing and Digital Products, McLaren Racing Limited.

This first drop from the K-Swiss x McLaren collaboration will be available for in-store purchase at ADDICT's Miami retail locations from May 4th- May 11th, as well as available for online purchase at Kswiss.com and McLaren.com .

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss was driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a supportive, leather tennis shoe. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players and injecting that same inspiration and energy into other racquet sport and lifestyle products.

ABOUT MCLAREN RACING

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

ABOUT ADDICT

ADDICT is a luxury footwear-fashion sneaker store in the Miami, FL area. It is a premier global destination for luxury footwear, appear and various lifestyle products. They carry an exclusive range of goods from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Y3, Stone Island, MCM, adidas by Stella McCarney and more. The brand's 20+ year savoir-faire in the fashion industry is showcased through its unique, curated selection. The US-based boutique is a frequent destination for celebrities such as Lil' Wayne, Pharrell, Christina Milian and many others.

