The SPHERES Registry for NMOSD Patients Launches Precision Medicine Program

WALTHAM, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC, the leading sponsor of registries in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and The Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation (GJCF) are pleased to announce that the SPHERES ( S ynergy of P rospective H ealth & E xperimental R esearch for E merging S olutions in NMOSD) Registry is now collecting biospecimens from consented participants. This pivotal initiative will generate clinically annotated biospecimens to enable the development of improved diagnostic testing and advances in treatment options for patients living with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).

CorEvitas, LLC (PRNewsfoto/CorEvitas, LLC) (PRNewswire)

SPHERES Registry now accelerates precision medicine research to optimize treatment efficacy and safety.

Targeting a cohort of over 300 SPHERES Registry participants, the biospecimen collection will include multiple treatment regimens, including relapse events. These biospecimens, paired with the rich, longitudinal clinical data of the SPHERES Registry, will establish a highly unique research dataset for this rare disease.

"The launch of this biospecimen initiative offers a unique approach to understanding and treating this rare disease. SPHERES is the first regulatory-grade registry focused on understanding the impact of recently approved therapies on clinical outcomes, disease burden, and quality of life for patients. This information will uncover deep clinical insights to develop and optimize therapy for every patient in the future, regardless of their disease phenotype," said Austin Read, Vice President, Precision Medicine at CorEvitas.

"The dedication of patients and healthcare providers to make the SPHERES Registry a success is truly remarkable. This rare synergy is advancing knowledge to directly benefit people living with NMOSD," said Dr. Michael Yeaman, Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Chair Medical Advisor to The Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation. "With the addition of biospecimen collection, the SPHERES Registry now accelerates precision medicine research to optimize treatment efficacy and safety, as well as understand the underlying immunology of these conditions," he added.

Neuromyelitis optica (NMO) and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD) are rare autoimmune diseases that target the optic nerves, spinal cord, and brain. The SPHERES Registry includes NMO, MOGAD, and seronegative NMOSD patients. Without safe and effective treatments, these conditions often lead to vision loss, paralysis, or worse. Currently, these diseases are estimated to afflict at least 15,000 people in the U.S. and hundreds of thousands worldwide.

To learn more about the SPHERES Registry, visit www.corevitas.com/registry/nmosd. For additional information on CorEvitas' biospecimen capabilities, visit www.corevitas.com/precision-medicine.

About The Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation (GJCF)

Since 2008, The Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation has dedicated more than $72 million to funding clinical and basic science research aimed at understanding and solving NMOSD. As part of its field-transforming blueprint, GJCF designed and led the CIRCLES Registry, created the International Clinical Consortium for NMOSD of more than 115 world experts from 34 countries, formed the NMOSD Industry Council, sponsored the IPND 2015 NMOSD Diagnostic Criteria and the 2023 MOGAD Diagnostic Criteria, engaged FDA in support of new therapies and published a body of high-impact papers in leading journals, among other high-impact initiatives. As a result, the first-ever approved NMOSD therapies—along with quantum leaps in patient quality of life, diagnostic accuracy, biomarkers, epidemiology and pioneering tolerization clinical trials—are now realities. The GJCF passionately supports programs that elevate public awareness of NMOSD through education and advocacy for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Together with its partners, these breakthroughs exemplify the GJCF mission to minimize the burden of NMOSD through prevention, rapid diagnosis, safe and effective treatments, and ultimately cures for this disease. Learn more at www.guthyjacksonfoundation.org.

About CorEvitas®

CorEvitas is a science-led, real-world data intelligence company. Using syndicated registry data and analytic services to understand the real-world safety, effectiveness, and patient experience of therapeutics, CorEvitas provides the life sciences industry with the objective data and clinical insights to demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. The company operates nine major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, collecting data from over 400 participating investigator sites, including the collection of biosamples linked to deep clinical data. CorEvitas recently expanded its services to include Pregnancy Registries through the acquisition of Pregistry, LLC. CorEvitas also conducts client-sponsored registries through its Patient Powered Registries business, employing a transformative patient-focused registry model to support research needs for patient-centered outcomes across all therapeutic areas. The company's regulatory-grade registry data is complemented by its Patient Experience business, supporting evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle, as well as its Specialty EMR Data business and retinal data set. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA and is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity. www.corevitas.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

CorEvitas, LLC

Erem Latif

+1 (508) 408-5529

elatif@corevitas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CorEvitas, LLC